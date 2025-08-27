Miami Dolphins star running back De'Von Achane has been dealing with a calf injury in recent weeks. However, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier revealed Wednesday that Achane will be ready to play in the team's Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel stated last week that Achane wouldn't practice leading up to Miami's final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, suggesting that sitting Achane was done out of "preventative nature."

Achane only appeared in the team's first preseason game against the Chicago Bears and rushed for 22 yards on three carries. He went on to miss the final two preseason games with what McDaniel described as a soft tissue injury in the lower body that would sideline him "between days and weeks."

Since being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Achane has become one of the more electric running backs across the league. In 2024, Achane logged 203 carries for 907 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and six touchdowns, while also catching 78 passes for 592 yards and six more touchdowns.

If Achane truly is able to suit up in Week 1, it would be huge for a Dolphins backfield that has seen its depth take a hit during the preseason. Veteran Alexander Mattison, who signed a one-year deal with the team this past offseason, suffered a season-ending neck injury. In addition, reserve running back Jaylen Wright is expected to miss the season opener due to a leg injury that he suffered in a joint practice against the Jaguars last week.

As a result of injuries to three of the team's backs, sixth-round pick and former Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon II has thrived throughout training camp and the preseason. Gordon, who led Division I with 1,732 yards rushing in 2023, carried the ball 26 times for 126 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He had his most impressive performance in Miami's second preseason contest when he rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries against the Detroit Lions.