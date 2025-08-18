Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is dealing with a calf injury, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. Because of the injury, Achane will not practice this week as the Dolphins prepare for their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking with reporters, McDaniel said the decision to sit Achane is of a "preventative nature," per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Right now, the Dolphins "plan" on Achane being available for their Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Achane missed the Dolphins' preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. At the time, McDaniel was more vague about Achane's status, saying it was a lower-body soft tissue injury that would keep him out "between days and weeks."

One of the most explosive running backs in the league, Achane is a key cog in the Dolphins' offense. Last season, Achane totaled 1,499 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. Achane seems primed for an even bigger year in 2025, but that may depend on how quickly he can return to full health.

With Achane sidelined for at least the next week, and Alexander Mattison out for the season with a neck injury, the battle for the primary backup role shifts into focus. Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright are competing for snaps there, and they will get a lot of work in the meantime.

Wright, now in his second season with the Dolphins, played sparingly last year. He carried the ball just 68 times for 247 yards and no touchdowns.

Gordon, a sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, was a superstar in 2023. He led all of Division I with 1,732 rushing yards while finding the end zone a total of 22 times. Last fall, Gordon took a big step backward with 880 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

In the Dolphins' preseason game against the Lions on Saturday, Wright got the start but Gordon was more productive. Wright only mustered three yards on four carries, whereas Gordon turned 10 carries into 50 carries while adding nine receiving yards on a pair of catches.