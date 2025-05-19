No skill position player on the Miami Dolphins touched the football more than De'Von Achane in 2025. The rising third-year back totaled 281 touches last season and parlayed that into 1,499 yards and 12 total touchdowns. Despite both of those numbers resulting in career-highs, Achane believes there's more meat on the bone to chew off heading into 2025.

"This year probably -- every year I want to get better -- so as far as my numbers-wise, as far as in the rush game, I always want to try to hit 1,000 yards and then 500 yards (receiving)," Achane said, via NFL.com. "I feel like I can do that as far as how much I'm being used and like the pass game that I was last year because I had a lot of receptions, and me watching film I felt like I left a lot of plays or I felt like I could have did more.

"Going back and watching the year and the cut ups, I feel like I left a lot of yards on the table."

In 2024, Achane finished with 907 yards rushing and 592 yards receiving, so he was pretty close to his baseline goal. Last year, he averaged 5.3 yards per touch. While not too shabby, it was quite a bit lower than his earth-shattering 7.7 yards per touch during his 11 games played during his rookie season. That's large in part due to Achane's yards per rush average dipping from an eye-popping 7.8 yards as a rookie to a more realistic (and still impressive) 4.5 yards per rush. Achane's 7.6 yards per reception last season bested his rookie campaign (7.3).

As we look towards the upcoming season, let's dissect Miami's upcoming opponents and how they fared against the run in 2024.

If you were to add those averages up, you're looking at roughly 1,674.4 rushing yards on the table for Achane. Of course, there is quite a bit of variance there. First off, while Achane will command a decent chunk of the touches out of the backfield, he won't be Miami's exclusive runner, with Jaylen Wrigth and Alexander Mattison on the depth chart as well. Second, some teams should improve their ability to stop the run compared to how they fared in 2025. So, this is an inexact science, but that number is a solid gauge of what Achane could be lining up against.

Meanwhile, six of their 14 opponents ranked in the bottom half of the league last season in receiving yards allowed to opposing running backs. The Buffalo Bills (Week 3 and Week 10) surrendered the most receiving yards to backs (750) in the NFL in 2024.

The other major variable surrounding Achane's pursuit of logging his first-career 1,000-yard rushing season and tallying at least 500 yards receiving will be health. The back has been dinged up at times throughout his first two seasons, including missing six games as a rookie.

On top of his health, Achane's statistical success could be tied to the availability of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. When Tagovailoa was sidelined last season, Miami's offensive production fell off a cliff. The team averaged 24.1 points per game with Tagovailoa under center and then just 15.4 points per game with Tyler Huntley and 3 points per game with Skylar Thompson.

Specifically, as it relates to Achane, he saw his biggest hit as a receiver when Tagovailoa was out of the lineup. Last season, Tagovailoa threw to Achane on 25.4% of his routes while other quarterbacks threw to him on just 10.4% of routes, per Pro Football Focus.

So, as much as Achane has the talent and favorable schedule to hit those goals, whether or not he does could come down to both his and Tagovailoa's availability.