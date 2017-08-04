Devon Still and Jeremy Faulk look to get their careers back on track with Jets
The Jets are continuing to add talent to their elite defensive line
Despite many questions about their offseason strategies regarding the offense, the Jets seem to have a plan on the other side of the ball. New York added defensive linemen Devon Still and Jeremy Faulk on Thursday, supplementing a rotation that already includes Muhammad Wilkerson, Leonard Williams and Sheldon Richardson.
Drafted by the Bengals, Still went to the Texans last year where he sustained a foot injury that ended with him being placed on injured reserve. He currently has 43 tackles in his career.
However, off the field, Still has made waves. His daughter, Leah, was diagnosed with cancer, and Still was pulled away from football. The Bengals actually re-signed Still to the practice squad after cutting him in order to help him pay for her treatment, and in 2015 she went into remission.
Still said when his daughter had cancer that Leah was his priority over football. Perhaps now, with her in remission and him coming back healthy, he'll be able to give the Jets and their line a boost that the team will undoubtedly need for the upcoming season.
Faulk, on the other hand, has yet to play an NFL snap and has had a remarkably difficult road to get to where he is. Faulk lost his scholarship to Baylor amidst a scandal around the school. He eventually went to play Garden City Community College. Faulk was with the Jets on a tryout basis initially.
