Of the 259 players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, 258 of them have signed with a team. The one who has yet to put pen to paper is Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The No. 5 overall pick is not expected to be on the field for the beginning of training camp, according to ESPN. The team and player have yet to come to a contract agreement, leading to the likely training camp absence.

According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, the issue is not about the size of the bonus, but when it is paid. Teams typically like to put off some of the money until a later time.

The expected bonus is $21.17 million, per Henderson. For comparison, quarterbacks Bryce Young (No. 1), C.J. Stroud (No. 2) and Anthony Richardson (No. 4) received their entire bonus up front. The No. 3 overall pick, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., is getting 85 percent of his bonus up front and the other 15 percent is deferred.

The last time a top five selection missed the start of training camp was in 2021, when New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson held out over contract disputes. He signed his rookie contract after missing the first two days of training camp.

Witherspoon has +700 odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, the fourth-best odds in the league, per Caesar's Sportsbook.

In 2022 at Illinois, he had three interceptions and 17 passes defended. Throughout his entire college career he had five interceptions and 30 pass breakups.