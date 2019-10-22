Devonta Freeman revisits fight with Aaron Donald: 'I can't let my emotions get out of hand'

There was something about Week 7 that really seemed to upset a couple of bottom teams in the NFL. Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was ejected on the second play of the game for throwing a punch, his teammate, Bobby McCain, spat on a fan and Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was ejected for picking a fight with the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

With the Falcons trailing the Los Angeles Rams 20-3 at home, Freeman took some of the frustration out on Donald by punching him in the head. Donald handled the situation better than many would, as he simply lifted Freeman into the air by getting under his shoulder pads and waited for teammates and officials to get the situation under control. He received an unnecessary roughness penalty, while Freeman was tossed from the game.

On Monday, Freeman was remorseful as he spoke to reporters about the situation.

"I should have never been in that position, first and foremost because my brothers were out there competing and I need to be out there at all times," Freeman said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "In the heat of the battle, in the heat of the moment, both of us are competitors and it just happened."

Freeman said the situation happened quickly, as words were exchanged and then the metaphorical gloves were dropped.

"We had a screen play or something like that on," Freeman said. "He got in the backfield so fast, I kind of chipped him and stuff.

"Both of us said a few things to each other and it kind of escalated from there. Both of us are competitors. We are football players. We ain't boxers. I know I can't let my emotions get out hand like that again. I was definitely just out there trying to compete."

It's been a tough year for Freeman and the Falcons in general. The starting running back has rushed for just 294 yards in seven games, and has yet to record a rushing touchdown. The Falcons are 1-6, and it's hard to imagine things are getting better.