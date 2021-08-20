The final numbers for DeVonta Smith are misleading, as is usually the case with any player in the preseason. Smith provided the key takeaway from his Philadelphia Eagles debut -- his knee is fine after missing a few weeks with a sprained MCL.

"I felt good. I kept attacking and rehabbing," Smith said after Thursday's loss to the Patriots. "Right now I am feeling good."

Smith finished with two catches for 19 yards on four targets, an uninspiring performance for box score watchers. But the Eagles first-round pick ran crisp routes, advanced for rookie wideouts, finding ways to create separation from defenders and get open.

Not every target was a catch, which Smith knows he'll clean up with more reps. Smith failed to haul in a pass from Joe Flacco intended for his back shoulder, showcasing that the timing was off between him and the Eagles second-string quarterback.

Smith believes he should have hauled in the catch, even if the throw appeared off.

"I would say I wasn't focusing on catching the ball and trying to look back too fast before I caught the ball," Smith said on the play. "I took too long to look back at the ball. That is a great throw by Joe and I have to do my part."

Three plays later, Flacco hit Smith on a hitch route that resulted in a 9-yard gain. Don't tell Smith he was shaking off the rust from missing the preseason opener. He just needed to get in the flow of the game.

"Yeah, that is kind of how it is when you have a rough time catching the ball," Smith said. "Once you get that first one, then it's like 'I got it now.' Just getting back into it.

"It felt good just to get out there and get back in a groove with my routine before the game and stuff like that. Just to get back out there and get back to myself."

There were many positives for Smith to take away from his debut. The route running is well beyond his years and he's going to cause problems for NFL defensive backs going forward. His performance showcased why there is something to gain taking snaps in the preseason -- especially for a rookie.

"(He) looked like he was a little antsy at first," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "That's what happens with young wideouts. They have to play and go through the ups and downs a little bit, and the preseason is for that to happen. He ran a good route on that return route on a third down. Thought he ran a couple other good routes, too.

"I'm glad he got in there and was able to play a good, meaningful first half and take a couple hits and have to go against some of those tight coverage looks he had to get."

