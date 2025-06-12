PHILADELPHIA -- Wide receiver hasn't been an issue on the Philadelphia Eagles for nearly half a decade. That's typically the case when hitting on a first-round pick in DeVonta Smith and acquiring A.J. Brown the following year, forming arguably the best wide receiver duo in franchise history.

Smith and Brown have helped lead the Eagles to two Super bowls in three years, winning Super Bowl LIX. Both have been key catalysts in the offense, with Brown having three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in their two years together and Smith adding two 1,000-yard campaigns of his own.

The wide receiver room has been excellent, yet the Eagles still need to find depth to complement Smith and Brown. Jahan Dotson filled that No. 3 receiver void last season and is primed for an even bigger role in 2025, but there are battles to be had for the final two wide receiver spots.

Which brings it back to Smith, who gave his endorsement of sorts for one of the receivers battling for a spot -- Terrace Marshall Jr.

"I've been with Terrace for a while," Smith said at the NovaCare Complex this week. "We played on the same 7-on-7 team in high school, so I've known him since then. It's been great. Any time you can get a Louisiana guy up here I'm all for it.

"And being somebody I've known since high school, looking forward to playing with him and glad he's here."

The Eagles signed Marshall to a one-year contract worth just $1.17 million this offseason, essentially giving the former second-round pick an opportunity to make the roster. Marshall will get the opportunity to win a job, battling against Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith and Danny Gray for two spots. The Eagles drafted Smith in the fifth round and Wilson in the sixth round last season, while Gray spent last season on the practice squad as a former third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers.

Marshall has impressed this spring, showcasing his talents in the open minicamp practice. He got open over the middle of the field for a long gain early in a 7-on-7 period with the first team, and then he caught a touchdown pass from Hurts on a slant in which he beat Cooper DeJean (DeJean was playing in the slot).

Earning the trust of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this spring, Marshall has an edge toward earning a roster spot.

"Big frame guy, has strong hands," Smith said. "Gives you versatility in the room."

Marshall has struggled to find his footing in the NFL, having just 67 catches for 808 yards and a touchdown in four seasons with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders. He was a deep threat in his second season with Carolina, averaging 17.5 yards per catch and totaling 490 yards, but never developed further after that.

Philadelphia may be Marshall's last chance in the NFL, as he just turned 25 years old. The true test will come later this summer, but Marshall is off to a good start.