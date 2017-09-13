Devontae Booker returns to practice; Leary, Stewart sit out

For the first time since Organized Team Activities, Devontae Booker is on the field.

The second-year Broncos running back, sidelined for the better part of two months with a wrist injury, resumed practicing Wednesday. Booker participated in individual drills, taking hand-offs with the other RBs.

Jamal resting??? Leary is here. Wearing baseball hat. Also talib no helmet so perhaps just a vet day. Booker w helmet and reps pic.twitter.com/41JMZE4JNa — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) September 13, 2017

What's next for the Denver Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news, take a second to sign up for our FREE Broncos newsletter!

Booker underwent surgery on July 28 after a pre-training camp physical revealed a wrist fracture, exacerbated by lifted weights during the team's offseason program. But a recent X-ray on his wrist "looked good" and the Broncos were aiming to get him back in the fold.

While this development certainly is an encouraging sign, Booker will first have to work on his conditioning after missing all of camp and the preseason. He admitted last week that his 2017 debut date is still to be determined.

“I’m not sure yet,” Booker said. “It all depends on how much I’m doing out there with my running backs coach (Eric Studesville) and getting back into football shape.”

The Broncos will continue to roll with a three-headed rushing attack consisting of C.J. Anderson, Jamaal Charles and De'Angelo Henderson.

In other injury news, defensive lineman Jared Crick (back) and Zach Kerr (knee) are also practicing after sitting out Monday night's win over the Chargers. They appear to be trending toward suiting up in Week 2 versus Dallas.

Free safety Darian Stewart (groin), right guard Ronald Leary (concussion), and cornerback Brendan Langley (knee) are not practicing. Leary, who suffered a brain injury against Los Angeles, cannot return until he passes the NFL's concussion protocol.

For more Broncos news, follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @Kelberman247