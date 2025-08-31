Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter tore his Achilles and is out for the 2025 season, as Carter confirmed himself by responding to a social media post. ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg said Carter's injury occurred during Wednesday's practice.

Buffalo selected Carter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Duke product appeared in 11 games, with 14 tackles and eight pressures, in his debut campaign.

Carter, 24, was in line for a significant role this season as part of the defensive line rotation behind starters Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones. The reigning AFC East champs are already down a pair of defensive linemen -- Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht -- for the first six games of the season after both were suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. The Bills did focus heavily on the defensive line during the draft, adding T.J. Sanders in the second round, Landon Jackson in the third round and Deone Walker in the fourth round. In the wake of Carter's injury, Sanders and Walker especially will take on a larger role early in the season.

This is Buffalo's second significant defensive injury this preseason; first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

The Bills open their season Sept. 7 on "Sunday Night Football" against the Ravens.