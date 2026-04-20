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🤝 Five things to know Monday

🤼 Do not miss this: Carlos Ulberg debuts in UFC pound-for-pound fighter rankings

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Newly crowned light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg is a fighter on the rise. Not even a torn ACL (for which he underwent surgery over the weekend) could stop him from pulling off a stunning knockout of Jiri Prochazka earlier this month at UFC 327. His improvement to 14-1 earned him a spot in our pound-for-pound fighter rankings for the first time, and it might be a while before he drops out.

Brian Campbell paid homage to Ulberg after placing him at No. 10 in the rankings.

Campbell: "Although time off for surgery and recovery will be in the native of New Zealand's future, Ulberg extended his win streak to 10 after defeating his fourth straight former champion or title challenger."

The rest of the top 10 are unchanged on the men's side, and there is no movement inside the women's top five.

🏀 NBA Playoffs picks, predictions

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It has been said that a series doesn't start until the road team wins, so while every NBA Playoffs series is one game deep and one road team did actually pull off an upset (we see you, Magic!), there's still plenty of time to unleash our first-round predictions. Our panel of seven NBA experts does not collectively foresee any upsets, and in fact they think at least one or two sweeps are on the horizon.

Only two picks in the entire round went against the grain; James Herbert picked the Hawks to get past the Knicks, and Jasmyn Wimbish likes the Timberwolves to stun the Nuggets. Allow them to explain.

Herbert: "Based on how the Hawks closed the season, why can't they at least push the Knicks? I can see this looking a lot like New York's first-round series against Detroit last year, and that one easily could have gone the other way."

"Based on how the Hawks closed the season, why can't they at least push the Knicks? I can see this looking a lot like New York's first-round series against Detroit last year, and that one easily could have gone the other way." Wimbish: "I feel like playing Denver brings the best out of Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, and I've seen them best this Nuggets team before."

We also unveiled fresh power rankings ahead of the postseason, and Brad Botkin added a twist to his weekly exercise by placing each of the 16 remaining teams into tiers. There's only room for four at the top in the group Botkin dubbed "The Heavyweights."

Spurs Thunder Celtics Nuggets

Lastly, Sam Quinn uncovered the seven storylines that will define this year's playoffs. The No. 1 narrative is juicy: Who's the best player in the world?

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs picks, predictions

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The postseason is also underway in the NHL. Only one Game 1 remains as the Ducks and Oilers will get their series rolling tonight at 10 ET. Before the last of the eight series begins, let's dive into our first-round predictions. Austin Nivison and Alexander Baumgartner each picked the outcome of every pairing, and they only reached a consensus on five of them.

Here are the three series with which our hockey experts are in disagreement:

Senators vs. Hurricanes: Senators in 6 (Nivison), Hurricanes in 6 (Baumgartner)

Senators in 6 (Nivison), Hurricanes in 6 (Baumgartner) Wild vs. Stars: Wild in 7 (Nivison), Stars in 7 (Baumgartner)

Wild in 7 (Nivison), Stars in 7 (Baumgartner) Golden Knights vs. Mammoth: Golden Knights in 6 (Nivison), Mammoth in 6 (Baumgartner)

The guys are a little more like-minded when it comes to which team will win the whole thing. The Avalanche are the betting favorites to not only emerge from the Western Conference but also to achieve league glory, both experts project them to defeat the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

Nivison: "This pick is full of chalk, but I can't overlook what my eyes and the numbers have told me all season long. The Avalanche and Lightning have been a cut -- or two -- above the competition in almost every aspect of the game. The Avs and Bolts are comfortably inside the top 10 of the league when it comes to creating scoring chances and goals, as well as preventing them."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

🏃 Boston Marathon, 9 a.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Tigers at Red Sox, 11:10 a.m. on MLB Network

⚽ West Ham United at Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Reds at Rays, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Braves at Nationals, 6:45 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Raptors at Cavaliers, Game 2, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flyers at Penguins, Game 2, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Senators at Hurricanes, Game 2, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Orioles at Royals, 7:40 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Phillies at Cubs, 7:40 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Hawks at Knicks, Game 2, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild at Stars, Game 2, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Blue Jays at Angels, 9:38 p.m. on MLB Network

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Ducks at Oilers, Game 1, 10 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Game 2, 10:30 p.m. on NBC