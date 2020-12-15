Dez Bryant, who tested positive for COVID-19 just prior to the Ravens' Week 13 win over the Cowboys, was activated by the team on Tuesday. After testing positive on Dec. 8, the veteran receiver has since tweeted that he has had multiple negative tests. Bryant will be eligible to play in Sunday's home game against the Jaguars.

A three-time Pro Bowler during his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant, who was not on an NFL roster during the previous two seasons, has appeared in three games for the Ravens after the team signed him to their practice squad on Oct. 27. After not receiving a single target in his first game as a Raven, Bryant caught 4 of 5 targets for 28 yards in the team's Week 11 loss to the Titans. With quarterback Lamar Jackson -- and a slew of other Ravens -- on the team's COVID-19 list the following week, Bryant did not catch either of his two targets in Baltimore's Week 12 loss to the Steelers.

The Ravens had 23 players on their COVID-19 list during a 10-day span, but safety Geno Stone is the only Ravens player currently on the list, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. And despite several significant injuries, the COVID-19 spread and a three-game losing streak, the Ravens find themselves at 8-5 following Monday night's thrilling 47-42 win over the Browns. Baltimore is currently the AFC's No. 8 seed and just one spot behind the 8-5 Dolphins in the race to secure the conference's final playoff spot. The Dolphins' final three games include a home game against the 6-7 Patriots and road games against the 7-6 Raiders and 10-3 Bills. Baltimore will host the 1-12 Jaguars and 5-8 Giants before facing the 2-11 Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 17.

Bryant's return could possibly help bolster a Ravens receiving corps that could use another playmaker. While Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews and Willie Snead are enjoying solid seasons, no other Baltimore player has caught at least 20 passes through 13 weeks. The Ravens' lack of receiving options has contributed to their continued reliance on Jackson, who has rushed for a team-high 793 yards after rumbling for 124 yards in Monday night's win over the Browns.