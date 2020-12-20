Dez Bryant's NFL comeback is now complete as the former Dallas Cowboys standout caught his first NFL touchdown pass in three years -- for the Baltimore Ravens. In Bryant's fourth game with the Ravens, he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson late in the second quarter -- his first touchdown since December 10, 2017 when he played for the Cowboys.

An emotional Bryant threw up the "X" after he caught the touchdown pass, which was the 74th touchdown catch of his career.

The journey between touchdown catches has been quite the rollercoaster ride for Bryant, who wasn't able to return to an NFL game for three seasons due to suffering a torn Achilles tendon in his first week of practice with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. This came after the Cowboys surprisingly released him in the 2018 offseason.

Bryant sat out the 2019 season while he attempted to come back to the league. The Ravens signed Bryant to the practice squad in October 2020 and he was promoted to the active roster in November, staying there over the past month. Bryant had four catches for 28 yards with the Ravens before landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list just minutes before he was set to face the Cowboys for the first time since his release.

Bryant had an inconclusive test prior to the game and even tweeted that he was quitting the 2020 season, only to rescind that statement the next day. He was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list this past Tuesday.

That touchdown catch was a long time coming for Bryant, who will be needed down the stretch as the Ravens make their playoff push over the final three weeks.