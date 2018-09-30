Dez Bryant dealing with depression and anxiety, likely two weeks from pursuing NFL opportunities

Free agent receiver Dez Bryant announced on social media this week that he is battling anxiety and depression, and several close to him believe the former Pro Bowl wide receiver will be ready to put his best foot forward with NFL teams later next month.

Bryant turned down a multi-year offer by the Ravens – which could have been worth upwards of $13M in guaranteed money, a source said – shortly after being released by the Cowboys, and most recently he visited the Browns during training camp and turned down an offer worth around $5M for one year, but that was a somewhat bizarre visit, with the "Hard Knocks" cameras on Bryant roaming throughout the building.

Those close to Bryant say he is better shape now, working on his mental and physical fitness and working out twice a day with a personal trainer. One associate of Bryant's believed that he will really be in position to talk seriously with any interested clubs in two weeks, as he continues working with a catching machine at his house, running hills and pushing himself, while also focusing on getting help for his depression and panic attacks.

