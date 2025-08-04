The sports world and entertainment world often intertwine and have done so again, in an unexpected and wild way, regarding the Micah Parsons contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys. To call the matter messy would be an understatement and now Jay-Z and Roc Nation are involved along with Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Parsons requested a trade from the Cowboys, amid stalled contract negotiations, and one of the linebackers qualms about the process was team owner Jerry Jones wanting to meet with him, rather than his agent. Jones then called out Jay-Z, claiming he didn't like how the Roc Nation founder handled contract talks with former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant 10 years ago.

Jones claims Bryant wasn't present at meetings that Jay-Z said he would be and the rapper stopped taking his calls, something both Bryant and Jay-Z have denied in their own statements. They said the Jones was the one who stopped taking the calls and Roc Nation called the owner's comments "comical."

Bryant posted on social media saying to Jones, "I DON'T THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR SHIT… WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING."

So there's the backstory, but how does Nicki Minaj and her husband get involved?

Minaj hadn't been mentioned in any of these stories or statements, but she and Roc Nation are publicly beefing. Minaj claims Jay-Z and Roc Nation owe her money related to Tidal, a streaming platform, and claims that Jay-Z is trying to sabotage her career.

Minaj replied to Bryant, saying, "How about we play a game? Every time you do a 'Jerry Jones' or 'NFL' story time, I'll do a 'story time' of my own."

The wide receiver tweeted back a GIF that read, "I want to play a game," to which Minaj replied, "All my stories will be about ROC NATION, JAYZ & THE ALLEGED RACIST DESIREE PEREZ, ROC NATION CEO. I hope you fully understand the rules. It's your turn."

Bryant posted a video saying, "Look Miss Nicki, leave me out of it, I don't want no problems, I'm a huge fan. I hope you're having a great day," but things were far from over, with Minaj continuing the fight and the Barbz (Minaj's fan base name) coming for the former NFL player.

Minaj mentioned Bryant's 2012 arrest for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting his mother. He responded that he "didn't go to jail or touch my mama," saying he was defending himself and removed her nails from his skin. Bryant added that he was dealing with corruption in Dallas, before bringing up that Minaj's husband is a registered sex offender.

This is where things escalated further, with Minaj responding by offering Bryant $10 million in cash to fight Petty, adding "since you BEAT UR OWN MOM."

She made accusations about Jay-Z and others, while defending her husband and continuing to allege that Bryant "was beating [his] mother."

Bryant responded, telling her to go get the cash and saying he would "stomp" Petty in front of her, seemingly ending the back-and-forth argument, at least for now. Minaj has not tweeted directly at Bryant since, but has made tweets about him and reposted tweets responding to him.

"I've been lied on my whole career so I'm not trying to hear all of that shit...I thought we was speaking facts... I don't play all of that funny shit… and it's ROC for life ..." Bryant wrote in his reply.

In a series of tweets, Bryant defended himself and said he was taking the high road on telling details of his past.

"If I ever decide to tell the story what my mama put through since a kid the entire world would shut the f--- up. Jerry Jones knew how f---ed up my family was but they decided to use it a a negotiation tactic… I can really talk if I wanted but I'm headed in a better direction," Bryant tweeted.

When others chimed in to call Bryant out, asking why he was coming for someone who was standing up for themselves, the WR disagreed that it's what she was doing, saying, "she came at me," and "I wished her well and gave her respect...I was standing up for myself whenever Jerry spoke on my name…"

"She wasn't defending shit… she was inserting herself... she had no reason even mentioning me," he said.

The morning after the big fight, Bryant released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "I'm not in the sphere of people crashing out on the internet. I don't bother people..I never do. I was just posting about my son. I let the devil win that time…I apologize to the kids who follow me because I care about setting the right example more than you know..By the way..whenever people bring up my past..I want everybody to stop and think for 5 minutes..you can make it through anything if you put your mind to it..no matter how big the battle is...no excuses."

Minaj's last tweet was 11 hours ago, as of Monday at noon.