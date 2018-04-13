Dez Bryant gets recruited by Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams, Eagles players and others
Bryant has already said that he'd like to play the Cowboys twice
Dez Bryant being cut by the Cowboys sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, as the talented receiver will have to move on after eight years catching passes for Dallas. He hasn't been reserved about his release, tweeting throughout the entire ordeal and calling it "very personal," but players around the league only see a talented receiver on the market. Bryant's issues with authority (or perceived issues, if you're in a different camp on the polarizing receiver) are well-documented, but that isn't stopping players from recruiting Bryant to their respective teams.
Whether or not GMs around the league share these players' interests, Bryant is definitely a guy that a lot of players would like to have in their locker rooms come August and beyond. And interestingly, it's a lot of secondary guys that want him. Presumably players that don't want to deal with him next season. Some former players also got in on the conversation.
However, Bryant seems to have a particular handful of destinations in mind ... Namely the exact places that Cowboy fans want him to go the least.
Lucky for him, he has some friends on those teams too.
Cowboys fans just might lose it if Bryant goes to the Eagles the year after they won their first Super Bowl. Who knows what kind of interest he'll generate on the market, but someone will definitely pay the wide receiver. If the Redskins or Eagles get Bryant at a good old revenge discount, Dallas fans could be in for a long offseason.
Bryant finished last season with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns. Even if he is removed from his best years, he can clearly still contribute to an offense that will take him on.
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
-
Ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant's career timeline
A look back at the journey that led to Bryant's unceremonious departure from Dallas
-
Wilkerson excited for fresh start
Former Jets defensive end can't wait to take the field as a Packer
-
Shark fans jump on Raiders' Twitter
The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas, but fans reminded them they haven't left yet
-
Report: Cowboys to release Dez Bryant
The former first-round pick will be elsewhere in 2018
-
Belichick was asked about Brady's future
New England has two first-round picks and the team could draft a quarterback