Dez Bryant gets recruited by Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams, Eagles players and others

Dez Bryant being cut by the Cowboys sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, as the talented receiver will have to move on after eight years catching passes for Dallas. He hasn't been reserved about his release, tweeting throughout the entire ordeal and calling it "very personal," but players around the league only see a talented receiver on the market. Bryant's issues with authority (or perceived issues, if you're in a different camp on the polarizing receiver) are well-documented, but that isn't stopping players from recruiting Bryant to their respective teams.

Whether or not GMs around the league share these players' interests, Bryant is definitely a guy that a lot of players would like to have in their locker rooms come August and beyond. And interestingly, it's a lot of secondary guys that want him. Presumably players that don't want to deal with him next season. Some former players also got in on the conversation.

Come to Houston bro... @DezBryant — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 13, 2018

Dez 2 the @packers!!! — Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) April 13, 2018

Dez Bryant come on over to Chicago brother!!! @DezBryant pic.twitter.com/7kfqpwW4gB — ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) April 13, 2018

However, Bryant seems to have a particular handful of destinations in mind ... Namely the exact places that Cowboy fans want him to go the least.

Lucky for him, he has some friends on those teams too.

Former Cowboy Orlando Scandrick posted this to Instagram.

Dez Bryant a future Washington Redskin? pic.twitter.com/NpghZOm0Dv — Taylor Stern (@TayStern) April 13, 2018

👀 — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) April 13, 2018

👀 — Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) April 13, 2018

Cowboys fans just might lose it if Bryant goes to the Eagles the year after they won their first Super Bowl. Who knows what kind of interest he'll generate on the market, but someone will definitely pay the wide receiver. If the Redskins or Eagles get Bryant at a good old revenge discount, Dallas fans could be in for a long offseason.

Bryant finished last season with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns. Even if he is removed from his best years, he can clearly still contribute to an offense that will take him on.