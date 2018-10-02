Dez Bryant: I'd rather play for Cowboys, 'if not I'll be ready to play somewhere else'

Here are just some of the wide receiver-related transactions NFL teams have made since the first week of the season:

Some of these players have since been released while others remain on NFL rosters. Through it all, however, one name is noticeably absent: Dez Bryant.

The Cowboys released Bryant in April after eight seasons, in part because his cap hit for 2018 was $16.5 million and in part because he was no longer producing like one of the NFL's best wide receivers. At the time Bryant was understandably unhappy with the decision.

If I didn’t have my edge I got it now... I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal... it’s very personal — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

And after Week 1 Bryant took to Twitter to say that he'd love to play for the Redskins or Patriots. This is where we remind you that the Redskins signed Michael Floyd and Breshad Perriman, and the Patriots chose to trade for Josh Gordon.

On Tuesday, Bryant posted a video to social media showing him working out.

Dez Bryant's latest Instagram post .. still putting work in while everyone waits on the if/when/where his NFL career will resume (via @DezBryant / Instagram) #ThrowUpTheX #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/HykA9agW6d — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) October 2, 2018

That led to this predictable tweet:

Bryant's response was anything but predictable, however:

I’ll rather it be the Dallas Cowboys if not I’ll be ready to play somewhere else https://t.co/IRUmDXMZa7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 2, 2018

That's ... interesting.

The Cowboys certainly need help; slot receiver Cole Beasley leads the team with 15 receptions, followed by running back Zeke Elliott and tight end Geoff Swaim. And we already know why Dallas moved on from Bryant in the spring. We can't imagine that's changed unless Bryant's willing to take a substantial pay cut -- something he wasn't willing to do when he had a chance to sign elsewhere.

Bryant reportedly turned down a three-year, $21 million deal from the Ravens this spring and did the same when the Browns reportedly offered him less than $5 million a year. There was also the matter of Bryant wanting to play for a better team, according to PFT.

Now that there seems to be little interest in Bryant elsewhere around the league, coupled with the Cowboys' 2-2 start, might explain his renewed interest in his old team.