Dez Bryant, Jerry Jones continue to exchange barbs as Cowboys' offensive woes continue

Jerry Jones hilariously said that the Cowboys aren't too far off from the Rams last week, but he appears to be recanting that comparison. Dak Prescott is yet to throw for 300 yards this season, and watching DeAndre Hopkins shred the Cowboy defense on Sunday night appeared to give Jones an epiphany: A No. 1 receiver would be very helpful for Prescott. ... But where to find one?

"I'd love to have No. 1 receivers," Jones said after the game on 105.3 The Fan, via Complex. "You have to get those when the opportunities are there. Hopkins is tremendous. He made the plays out there that made a lot of difference."

Dez Bryant, who was released by the Cowboys this offseason and has expressed interest in rejoining the team, immediately saw his shot and pulled up.

Idk what Jerry meant by that #1 WR but I’m damn for sure would have kept them chains moving... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 8, 2018

Right now, the Cowboys' depth chart has free-agent acquisition Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin leading the way. Beasley leads the team with 193 yards, while running back Ezekiel Elliott is the frontrunner in catches with 22.

"We have a number of receivers, and each one brings something to the table for us," Jones said on his weekly show on The Fan on Monday.

He added that not having a No. 1 receiver isn't uncommon, and the Cowboys fall into that category -- and have for some time.

"That hasn't been our case here for several years now … not a true number one" said Jones. "My definition of a number one receiver, it is Julio Jones, it is DeAndre. There are not a lot of those guys around the NFL."

For his part, Bryant actually appeared to agree with that assessment.

As a receiver playing for the Dallas Cowboys your mind have to be right because you will never see targets like Ab Obj d hop none of those guys..I was never schemed into things I made things happened through out my career I’m mr 73.. they had J Witten as our #1 so Jerry is right — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 9, 2018

While this is under the guise of honest critique, Bryant is definitely harboring some not-so-great feelings about his time with the Cowboys here. He hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2014, and this implies that he doesn't think it's because of any kind of drop off on his part. Last year, Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards, good for first on the team in both categories -- but he seems to think he's capable of more.

As the Cowboys continue their struggles at 2-3, we'll see how they try to address the ailing passing game as the NFC East remains wide open. Bryant remains a free agent, but his Twitter will apparently keep us posted on his interest level in returning to the NFL -- particularly to the Cowboys.