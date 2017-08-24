Dez Bryant opens up about National Anthem protest in the NFL

Dez Bryant just set the record straight.

One of the most incendiary topics in America today involves NFL players exercising their right to protest the National Anthem, be it by kneeling, raising a fist or simply sitting it out altogether. It's not a movement that began with the actions of Colin Kaepernick when he played for the San Francisco 49ers, but he's the reason it's now taken center stage.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the increasingly few teams who have yet to see a single player take action -- or rather purposeful inaction -- during the Anthem, and it's certainly made owner Jerry Jones proud.

The pressure being placed upon players like Bryant is growing more feverish by the day, however, and it hit fever pitch when ESPN host Jemele Hill called him out for not boycotting the NFL; a ridiculous attempt to discredit him by using a lighthearted back-and-forth between Bryant and Blaze Pizza.

But won't take a stand against ... nevermind .. https://t.co/KvL8RDLWJ5 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 24, 2017

It set off a war of words with not only Ms. Hill, but also others who accused him via Twitter of not doing enough for his community.

She part of the media.. 9-10x she will know the fact..instead ride the wave..it's not that serious..go boycott your job and tell me about it https://t.co/efwKWnjQ7P — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 24, 2017

What I understand...right or wrong everyone is entitled to their own opinion..being positive around other positive people create positive https://t.co/h08FWFk2L5 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 24, 2017

I've done a lot without the media...trust me I keep it coming..what I got planned for my hometown about to be amazing... https://t.co/cHuw9LDGAz — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 24, 2017

Contrary to popular spin, Bryant has been a model citizen who also does a lot in the community. The problem isn't with him, but more so those who expect him to seek solutions in the same way they do -- for doing anything outside of their way is somehow deemed apathetic and unacceptable.

The three-time pro bowler spoke after Thursday's practice to make it clear he isn't demonizing anyone who exercises their rights and, as such, he deserves the same respect.

.@DezBryant sets record straight on his stance regarding protests in the NFL: "I'm not criticizing nobody... I just want to lead by example" pic.twitter.com/qKyIwvcoFj — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 24, 2017

"I'm not criticizing anybody," said the All-Pro wide receiver. "They're free to do whatever they want. Hell no, I'm not doing none of that. Their beliefs [are] their beliefs and I'm not saying that it's wrong, because they're feeling a certain way. They're supposed to.

"I'm just saying I just want to lead by example -- by doing positive [things]. I'm not saying what they're doing is wrong, but I have my own way of going about things.

"My whole thing about that whole situation, like, people think that I don't care ...that's crazy."

It's a sad state of societal affairs when one who chooses to walk differently is accused of not walking at all. The irony hiding inside that ill-fated logic is not even borderline hypocritical.

It's full-on.

