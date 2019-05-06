Dez Bryant posts video of himself running on field for first time since tearing his Achilles tendon
Bryant signed with the Saints last season before tearing his Achilles tendon days later
Dez Bryant has made it clear he wants to see the field again, and he appears to be working towards making that happen. Bryant, who signed by the Saints last season before tearing his Achilles tendon just two days later, posted video of himself running on a field for the first time since it happened last November.
Bryant posted the video with the caption "First time running in a long time... Building confidence."
It's a long road back from a torn Achilles, but Bryant appears to be on the right track.
He played eight seasons with the Cowboys, was a Pro Bowler for three of those seasons and an All-Pro in 2014. He caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards as a Cowboy.
Bryant was unsigned before the Saints attempted to take a flier on him after Week 9. Obviously that didn't pan out, so now Bryant must find a new team coming off of a torn Achilles.
That's no easy task, but this may be a promising start. All it takes is one team that thinks it's a player away to want to take a shot on a proven veteran like Bryant. If he's running again, it could be a good sign of things to come.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NFL win totals: Lions over 6.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times
-
Way too early 2020 mock draft
It's never too early to start thinking about next year, so Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson break...
-
Mike Mayock explains draft philosophy
Mayock put his money where his mouth was; four of the team's nine draft picks played for the...
-
Metcalf explains meeting coach shirtless
How did D.K. Metcalf end up in a shirtless meeting with Pete Carroll? The rookie explains
-
Making Seattle a Super Bowl team
Seattle has been busy this offseason but with a few tweaks they could be a legit Super Bowl...
-
XFL to be broadcast on ESPN, Fox
Twenty-four of the XFL's 43 games will be on broadcast television