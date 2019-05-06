Dez Bryant posts video of himself running on field for first time since tearing his Achilles tendon

Dez Bryant has made it clear he wants to see the field again, and he appears to be working towards making that happen. Bryant, who signed by the Saints last season before tearing his Achilles tendon just two days later, posted video of himself running on a field for the first time since it happened last November.

Bryant posted the video with the caption "First time running in a long time... Building confidence."

It's a long road back from a torn Achilles, but Bryant appears to be on the right track.

He played eight seasons with the Cowboys, was a Pro Bowler for three of those seasons and an All-Pro in 2014. He caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards as a Cowboy.

Bryant was unsigned before the Saints attempted to take a flier on him after Week 9. Obviously that didn't pan out, so now Bryant must find a new team coming off of a torn Achilles.

That's no easy task, but this may be a promising start. All it takes is one team that thinks it's a player away to want to take a shot on a proven veteran like Bryant. If he's running again, it could be a good sign of things to come.