Dez Bryant posts video working out with Odell Beckham, hinting at Giants deal?

There are no shortage of Dez Bryant rumors: ever since the Cowboys released the former first-round wide receiver, we've been inundated with potential landing spots. One of those spots is the Giants, what with Dez talking about wanting to play in the NFC East and get double-time revenge on the Cowboys.

The chatter cranked up big time on Thursday when New York released Brandon Marshall, who filled the Bryant role (chatty, slower, veteran receiver who is functionally a tight end in most aspects) already.

Things got really heated when later that night, Bryant posted a video on Instagram of him working out with current Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham. Peter Schrager all up in your face, kid.

A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Apr 19, 2018 at 7:54pm PDT

This doesn't mean much, really. The two wide receivers are friendly and, as such, spend time together. It's just two dudes exercising in the offseason.

And it's not like OBJ has a ton of influence on Giants personnel moves. If he did, the Giants would have already paid him. Plus, does he really want a bunch of money/salary cap space going to Dez when the Giants have yet to sign him? Maybe he already knows and doesn't care since he's going to get paid.

The Giants could ultimately end up signing Dez and using him in that Marshall role: OBJ and Dez on the outside with Evan Engram running up the seam and Sterling Shepard in the slot is certainly a diverse group of weapons. Especially if you add in Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick in the draft. But let's not pretend Dez is going to radically change what the Giants do on offense, outside of potentially improving their run blocking from the wide receiver position.

Still, as predicted on the Pick Six Podcast (Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn) any time anything happens with Dez on social media, it's going to become news. Such is life in 2018 with Bryant on the free agent market.