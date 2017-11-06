Dez Bryant pronounces his knee and ankle OK despite injury scare vs. Chiefs

Bryant left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter and did not return

The Dallas Cowboys got a good win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to move to 5-3 and keep themselves within seeing distance of the NFL-leading Eagles, who sit at 8-1. That was the good. The bad was that in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys' top two receivers both left the game with injuries. 

Terrance Williams rolled an ankle on a catch-and-run with a few minutes left in the game but appeared to be fine. (He's been dealing with a sore ankle since Week 1 but has played in every game.) Earlier in the quarter, though, was the (seemingly) more concerning injury. Dez Bryant took a huge hit on a ball over the middle, and he also appeared to have both his ankle and his knee rolled up on. 

dez-ankle.jpg
NFL on CBS

Dez left the game and was seen working with trainers on the sideline, and he did not return. Afterward, he said the ankle was sore and bruised, but that he would be fine. 

Monday morning, he went into a bit more detail about exactly what was not wrong with his ankle and his knee. 

That's good news for the Cowboys, who need as many of their playmakers on the field as possible against the Falcons next week. Of course, we all know they could be without Ezekiel Elliott by then. Elliott received an administrative stay from the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, allowing him to play in last week's game against the Chiefs while his request for an injunction pending the appeal of his six-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy is heard. His potential availability for Week 10 is unknown at this point, and we likely won't find out if he'll be available until later this week. 

