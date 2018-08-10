Dez Bryant responds to Instagram user calling him 'desperate' to play with Browns

Dez Bryant is still a free agent, but that could be changing soon. Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April after eight seasons with the team, but he hasn't seemed to be in a huge rush to sign with anyone else. Indeed, reports emerged late in July that Bryant is being choosy about who he plays for next, but his tweets last night indicate interest in a team that didn't win a game last year.

The CBS Sports Instagram page accumulated a few of those tweets, noting Bryant's interest in the Browns.

This is a bit strange, because Browns GM John Dorsey said that he'd love to have Bryant for a visit, but Bryant hasn't returned his calls.

One Instagram user, nevertheless, thought that Bryant's tweets during the Browns' preseason opener were out of necessity, rather than a want to play for the team.

Bryant, however, wasn't having it.

Bryant also retweeted a potential explanation for why he waited so long to speak to the Browns: He wanted to see what they were putting on the field first.

Its actually a genius move by @DezBryant. teams audition players all the time via workouts etc. Why not let them audition for you before making a contractual agreement. — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) August 10, 2018

It's entirely possible that he just retweeted this because he was called a genius. But the timing does align. Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor both played well for the Browns last night -- although it was Week 1 of the preseason.

Regardless, maybe Dorsey will finally get the call he's been waiting on. And maybe Bryant biding his time will pay off after all. In any case, if Bryant does end up signed, set your DVRs for "Hard Knocks." Seeing him join a receiving corps of Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon and Antonio Callaway sounds like an experience.