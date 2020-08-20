Watch Now: Dez Bryant To Reportedly Work Out For Ravens ( 1:45 )

After working out Dez Bryant on Thursday, it appears the Baltimore Ravens are going to let the wide receiver leave town without trying to sign him. According to ESPN.com, the team is going leave the door open on the possibility of signing the former Cowboys receiver, but as of right now, nothing is "imminent" between the two sides.

The workout in Baltimore was the first time this year that Bryant has been brought in by an NFL team. The 31-year-old has made it pretty clear that he wants to return to the NFL this year, but before that can happen, he's going to have to find a team to play for. Right now, the Ravens reportedly aren't interested.

The idea of Dez to the Ravens gained some steam this week after Lamar Jackson mentioned the receiver during a press conference on Tuesday.

"We've got a lot of great receivers on the team right now," Jackson said Tuesday. "It's up to the front office. I've been seeing Dez Bryant on Instagram and stuff like that, running his routes, competing against cornerbacks. He's looking pretty good on social media. If the front office likes him, we'll have to see when he gets here."

Before working out for the Ravens, Bryant made it known that he would be more than happy to play for a run-heavy team like Baltimore.

Bryant actually listed the Ravens as one of three "dream" teams that he wanted to play for this year, along with the Saints and Cowboys.

The problem with signing Bryant is that it's not clear if he still has what it takes to play in the NFL. For one, he hasn't played a single regular-season snap since the 2017 season. Also, when he did try to play back in 2018, he tore his Achilles during his first practice with the Saints.

The long layoff means that if Bryant does eventually return, there's a good chance he's going to be a little rusty. The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't played in an NFL game since the Cowboys' regular-season finale in 2017, when he caught three passes for 24 yards in a 6-0 win over Philadelphia. That ended up being the final game of his Cowboys career, which spanned eight seasons.

That being said, if Bryant would be willing to sign a league-minimum contract that included little guaranteed money, then it might make sense for the Ravens to take a risk on him. If Bryant were to sign with the Ravens, he would be competing with several young receivers for snaps (including Chris Moore, Willie Snead and rookie Devin Duvernay), which might be one reason why Baltimore didn't want to bring him in just yet.