Dez Bryant sounds like he might be interested in playing for the Patriots

If you've been following the Dez Bryant free agency tour for the past four months, then you've probably realized there hasn't been much to follow.

Although his tour gained some steam last week when Bryant took a quick visit to Cleveland, the receiver left town without a contract, and it's starting to look like a deal between the two sides probably isn't going to happen.

With the NFL season now just two weeks away, Bryant is going to need to sign with someone soon if he wants to make any kind of instant impact with his new team. With the Browns out of the picture, there doesn't really seem to be any other NFL teams currently interested in the former Cowboys wide receiver.

Of course, that hasn't stopped Bryant from expressing interest in other teams, and that's what he seemed to do earlier this week when he showed some interest in the Patriots. Bryant used Instagram to let the world know how much he admires both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Bryant's comments came after Bleacher Report published the video below.

After seeing the video, a fan asked Bryant if he would be interested in playing for the Patriots. Instead of saying "Yes" or "No," Bryant used the question as chance to butter up to Tom Brady by calling the quarterback his favorite player of all-time.

Get ready for the dez spotted at Logan tweets.. @jerrythornton1 pic.twitter.com/WpHJ2B7xWX — ambrose (@BostonAmbrose) August 21, 2018

But that's not where this ends.

Bryant also left a comment where he said Belichick's coaching strategies are "one in a million."

Dez Bryant seems to be a fan of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Instagram

If you can flatter your way into a job, then the Patriots will likely be signing Bryant by the end of the week, which would probably sit well with the receiver. After all, when it comes to his free agency, Bryant really only made one stipulation: He wants to sign with a contender, which might explain why things didn't work out so well with the Browns.

Although the Patriots don't necessarily need Bryant right now -- their roster is loaded with guys likes Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson -- it wouldn't be a surprising to see him get a call if someone were to go down with a serious injury, especially since Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the season.

If you want to keep track of Bryant's free agency tour, you should probably just follow him on Instagram because that's where all the fireworks happen. Back in May, Bryant wrote on Instagram that he wants to play for the 49ers. Based on his Instagram usage, don't be surprised if he ends up announcing his new team on the social media site.