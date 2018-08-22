Dez Bryant sounds like he might be interested in playing for the Patriots
The former Cowboys receiver is still looking for a team with the season about two weeks away
If you've been following the Dez Bryant free agency tour for the past four months, then you've probably realized there hasn't been much to follow.
Although his tour gained some steam last week when Bryant took a quick visit to Cleveland, the receiver left town without a contract, and it's starting to look like a deal between the two sides probably isn't going to happen.
With the NFL season now just two weeks away, Bryant is going to need to sign with someone soon if he wants to make any kind of instant impact with his new team. With the Browns out of the picture, there doesn't really seem to be any other NFL teams currently interested in the former Cowboys wide receiver.
Of course, that hasn't stopped Bryant from expressing interest in other teams, and that's what he seemed to do earlier this week when he showed some interest in the Patriots. Bryant used Instagram to let the world know how much he admires both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.
Bryant's comments came after Bleacher Report published the video below.
After seeing the video, a fan asked Bryant if he would be interested in playing for the Patriots. Instead of saying "Yes" or "No," Bryant used the question as chance to butter up to Tom Brady by calling the quarterback his favorite player of all-time.
But that's not where this ends.
Bryant also left a comment where he said Belichick's coaching strategies are "one in a million."
If you can flatter your way into a job, then the Patriots will likely be signing Bryant by the end of the week, which would probably sit well with the receiver. After all, when it comes to his free agency, Bryant really only made one stipulation: He wants to sign with a contender, which might explain why things didn't work out so well with the Browns.
Although the Patriots don't necessarily need Bryant right now -- their roster is loaded with guys likes Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson -- it wouldn't be a surprising to see him get a call if someone were to go down with a serious injury, especially since Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the season.
If you want to keep track of Bryant's free agency tour, you should probably just follow him on Instagram because that's where all the fireworks happen. Back in May, Bryant wrote on Instagram that he wants to play for the 49ers. Based on his Instagram usage, don't be surprised if he ends up announcing his new team on the social media site.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cardinals GM returns after suspension
Steve Keim had been out since July after pleading guilty to DUI
-
Bridgewater doc details horrible injury
Dan Cooper details the horrifying nature of Bridgewater's 'horribly grotesque injury' a few...
-
Agent's Take: 15 available veterans
Here's a look at who's out there and what their potential deals might look like
-
LOOK: Eagles will wear patch in Week 1
Just a reminder for everyone who forgot the Eagles won it all
-
Brady has a theory on why you hate him
It appears that Brady did some philosophizing during the offseason
-
Arians, Steratore highlight CBS pairings
The 2018 NFL on CBS season is highlighted by the Bruce Arians, Gene Steratore additions, headlined...