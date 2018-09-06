Dez Bryant to the Browns? Here's why Cleveland could sign free agent WR after Week 1

Dez Bryant left Cleveland without a contract in late August, and the thinking at the time was that the Browns had moved on from the 29-year-old former Cowboys star in part because Josh Gordon had rejoined the team.

But it's not like Bryant was desperate for work; he reportedly turned down a three-year, $21 million deal from the Ravens this spring and did the same when the Browns reportedly offered him less than $5 million a year. There was also the matter of Bryant wanting to play for a better team, according to PFT.

That could all change after Week 1 of the regular season concludes.

The Browns could again be in the Dez Bryant business because only 25 percent of his 2018 salary would be guaranteed if he's signed after the first game, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports. If they had signed Bryant before that first game, his entire contract would be guaranteed.

General manager John Dorsey said Tuesday that Bryant remains on the team's radar, telling Cabot, "It's a week-to-week thing, [and] who's to say I won't call Dez on Tuesday and see how it's going.''

It's unlikely Bryant would suddenly be amenable to playing for less than he feels he's worth. And more than that, it's unclear how he upgrades the Browns' passing offense. Yes, he can win contested catches, but he's unable to separate from defenders, which neutralizes what quarterback Tyrod Taylor does well. There's also Bryant's demeanor, which could be problematic in a locker room beset by losing.

"I look at Dez as a very competitive, passionate person," Dorsey explained. "That's how I look at a Dez Bryant."

And last month, Taylor was excited about the prospect of playing with Bryant: "That would be awesome," he said at the time. "I've said this before. We know what type of talent Dez brings to the football field. He's been a very, very good player in his time throughout this league and he adds talent to the wide receiver room. I hope it can get done, but, like I said, that's up to management. I definitely think he could help this team."

The Browns head into the regular-season opener against the Steelers with wideouts Jarvis Landry and rookie Antonio Callaway atop the depth chart. Gordon is expected to play but could be limited after he missed training camp and the preseason.

"I do not think that Josh is going to play the whole game," coach Hue Jackson said this week. "He has not played in a preseason game. He has been in practice. I do not know how many plays a guy can play that has not done as much as everybody else. We will see as we go. My concern is if we give him too much, we might be leaving him out there for potential injury. Then all of a sudden, we do not have him for a while. We have to make sure that we monitor that, as well."

In case you're wondering, two of the eight CBSSports.com experts are predicting the Browns will upset the Steelers.