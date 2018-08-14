Dez Bryant visiting Browns on Thursday, but here's why he might not sign in Cleveland

The Browns have an already fiery wide receiver group, led by em-effing Jarvis Landry, the early star of "Hard Knocks," but the group could be getting even more fiery if it ends up adding Dez Bryant.

And it could be, with the promised visit from the former first-round pick, cut this offseason by the Cowboys, on the verge of happening. Bryant will be in Cleveland Thursday, the Browns confirmed, as first reported by ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Previously the Browns and Bryant had been connected as a possibility -- Bryant has been picky about where he wants to play, but the market has not exactly been ... robust for his services. As such, it made sense that Dez could be interested in Cleveland, given their dearth of wide receivers on the depth chart.

Bryant confirmed he would be making visits recently and indicated Cleveland would be his first stop.

Starting my visits next week...I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

The former first-round pick wasn't joking, and he will be joining the Browns this week to see if he fits with a group of wide receivers that already includes Landry, Josh Gordon (who is currently on the Non-Football Injury list and not at training camp) and Antonio Callaway (who fell in the draft over character concerns, has already been popped for having pot in his car and was punished by Hue Jackson by playing an entire preseason game).

It's an eclectic group, for sure, (and would be more bizarre if Corey Coleman hadn't been traded to Buffalo for a bag of peanuts), and Bryant would only make them more interesting. But GM John Dorsey said the team won't be signing Bryant if he isn't a good fit for both sides.

#Browns Jackson said “it’s not a given that they’ll sign Dez when he comes in on Thursday. Both sides have to have a comfort level — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 14, 2018

It's not hard to see a world where it's just TOO MUCH for the Browns to have all of those guys and to add Bryant. As good as Bryant has been throughout large portions of his career, his production has severely diminished in recent years and he's become more of a red-zone threat than anything else.

That might be nice, though, for a team with Tyrod Taylor/Baker Mayfield at quarterback and without a veteran presence. David Njoku is a touchdown threat, but he is a second-year tight end with drop issues throughout the early portion of training camp.

Adding Bryant could give the Browns a new dimension, and it would be decent insurance in the event that Gordon ends up missing time. Don't be surprised if Bryant leaves Cleveland with a new contract, assuming he fits in.