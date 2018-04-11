Dez Bryant's route-running guru details what they're working on this offseason

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has been the source of breathless speculation this offseason as the Cowboys have publicly stated they intend to discuss Bryant's contract situation with him at some point, while they have also signed two wide receivers (Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson) and met with several prospects who figure to be selected in the early part of the NFL Draft.

In the background of that speculation, Bryant made it known that he will train with wide receiver guru David Robinson -- who has worked with players like Antonio Brown, among others -- in order to refine his route-running. That training has not begun yet, according to Robinson, who told ESPN 103.3 in Dallas exactly what it is that he and Dez plan to work on this summer. (Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

Robinson said Bryant needs to improve the top end of his routes, getting his arm mechanics back on tap and getting out his breaks with more of a sense of urgency. "Another area we can fix in his game is the first five or 10 yards bursting off the football against press coverage," Robinson said. "He has a tendency to release wide a little bit. We are going to add a lot more tricks and press release techniques he can use to create separation. We are going to get Dez playing a lot faster at the line of scrimmage instead of messing round releasing wide, helping the defensive backs out." When Bryant releases wide it not only helps the defensive back out, but it reduces the window for the quarterback to throw to and makes every ball seem like a 50-50 ball or jump pass where he has to make a spectacular catch.

Dez has increasingly struggled to create separation over the last few seasons, and some increased focus on his release and his breaks could help him get back to creating wider throwing windows for Dak Prescott. Even during a season where he struggled badly for a stretch of the second half, Prescott still ranked as the NFL's best tight-window passer last season, per an analysis of the league's NextGen Stats by NFL.com's Matt Harmon. Because he threw into tight windows more often, however, his overall performance still trended downward. (Prescott's NFL-best completion percentage on tight-window throws was a mere 45.8 percent and and his league-high passer rating on such throws was just 82.1. Both of those figures would be considerably below-average full-season marks for a quarterback when including all of his throws.)

If Dak gets some easier throws next season by virtue of his pass-catchers creating more separation, and he keeps up his good performance on tight-window throws, he may be able to reach the heights he achieved during his spectacular rookie campaign. Dez's training can only help reach that goal -- assuming he sticks around, that is.