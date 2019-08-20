Diagnosis comes in on Drew Lock's injured throwing hand, will miss rest of preseason
Drew Lock dodged a bullet, but will still miss time
An MRI revealed that Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock suffered a bad sprain on his throwing hand, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The good news on this is that Rapoport says no surgery is required on that hand. The glass half empty report, however, came later on Tuesday from Pat Graham of the Associated Press relaying that Lock is set to miss the entire preseason due to the ailment.
Lock suffered the injury in the third quarter of Monday's preseason exhibition with the San Francisco 49ers as he tried to escape a sack, which he ultimately didn't. Following the 24-15 loss, Lock, who completed 7-of-12 for 40 yards, noted that tried to play through it, but ultimately things started to stiffen up.
"The last throw I was like, 'I'm going to muscle through this. If we get the first down, I'm going to muscle through this drive. But I'm going to get through this one play,'" Lock said prior to the official diagnosis coming down, via the team website. "And, shoot, the ball came out of my hand pretty nice after that. That's a good sign to me: being able to throw right after that. It hurt a little bit, but once I got over here it kind of stiffened up a little bit."
This, in general, is as good of news that Lock could have been hoping for, as any injury to a quarterback's throwing hand could be disastrous. Because veteran Joe Flacco is slated to start under center, Denver won't feel his loss too deeply at this point.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cowboys ink Smith to 5-year extension
It's a dream come true for Smith, but also for the Cowboys -- who still have financial room...
-
Cowboys' Cooper has plantar fasciitis
The team isn't panicked, and neither is Cooper, but this is definitely an injury to watch
-
Brown at practice, still no helmet
The Antonio Brown helmet saga has a new development
-
Were Mayfield's comments out of line?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss the merits of Mayfield's dig at the Giants and their rookie...
-
Patriots' Thomas activated off PUP
New England's receiver unit continues to deepen
-
Daniel Jones teammates defend him
Dexter Lawrence and Evan Engram defend Daniel Jones; Engram sees Mayfield's 'cry for atten...