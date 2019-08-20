Diagnosis comes in on Drew Lock's injured throwing hand, will miss rest of preseason

An MRI revealed that Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock suffered a bad sprain on his throwing hand, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The good news on this is that Rapoport says no surgery is required on that hand. The glass half empty report, however, came later on Tuesday from Pat Graham of the Associated Press relaying that Lock is set to miss the entire preseason due to the ailment.

Lock suffered the injury in the third quarter of Monday's preseason exhibition with the San Francisco 49ers as he tried to escape a sack, which he ultimately didn't. Following the 24-15 loss, Lock, who completed 7-of-12 for 40 yards, noted that tried to play through it, but ultimately things started to stiffen up.

"The last throw I was like, 'I'm going to muscle through this. If we get the first down, I'm going to muscle through this drive. But I'm going to get through this one play,'" Lock said prior to the official diagnosis coming down, via the team website. "And, shoot, the ball came out of my hand pretty nice after that. That's a good sign to me: being able to throw right after that. It hurt a little bit, but once I got over here it kind of stiffened up a little bit."

This, in general, is as good of news that Lock could have been hoping for, as any injury to a quarterback's throwing hand could be disastrous. Because veteran Joe Flacco is slated to start under center, Denver won't feel his loss too deeply at this point.