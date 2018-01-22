Dick LeBeau reportedly won't return to Titans after Mike Vrabel hired as coach

Legendary defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau's career may be over after one last playoff appearance, as reports have indicated that new head coach Mike Vrabel doesn't have plans to bring LeBeau back next season. LeBeau, who has been with the Titans since 2015, has reportedly said that he would be comfortable retiring if the Titans didn't retain him.

It's likely an unexpected ending for LeBeau, whose Titans tenure coincided with Mike Mularkey coming on as head coach. LeBeau took over a defense that ranked 27th in the NFL in 2014, and by 2016 it was up to 13th. In 2017 it took a fall to 20th, but a playoff appearance earned Mularkey a vote of confidence from the front office. Once the Titans were soundly kicked out by the Patriots, however, the Titans elected to move on.

Vrabel is coming over from the Texans, and in spite of an all-around ugly season for the Texans (including a slew of injuries), his defense was ranked 13th. Vrabel is a defensive-minded coach and a linebacker from the early years of the Patriots' dynasty. He was the Texans' defensive coordinator for only one season before the Titans hired him.

If LeBeau does retire, it will cap one of the best coordinator careers in NFL history. Already a Hall of Famer, most of his accolades are from his 10-year stint with the Steelers. A two-time Super Bowl champion, LeBeau is known for some of his Steelers' defenses, and is beloved by nearly every great Steeler that he coached, from James Harrison to Troy Polamalu. Although his split from the team was slightly less than amicable, the love with his players always seemed mutual.

LeBeau's defenses were built around zone blitzes and disguised fronts, including concepts like the predator defense that he helped to innovate. He was notorious for eating rookie quarterbacks alive, particularly with the Steelers. If it is indeed the end of his career, he will always be beloved in Pittsburgh for some of the defenses he helped to orchestrate.

LeBeau, who has been around the league for 59 years starting with his playing days as a cornerback for the Detroit Lions, will end on a playoff appearance if he does retire. Although it's not the ending he undoubtedly imagined, he'll always be remembered as one of the most productive coordinators in NFL history, even though his last two stints ended unexpectedly.