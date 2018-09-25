Did Ben Roethlisberger flop to get a roughing the passer call? Steelers QB says it was 'legit'
A slap on the back of the head sent Roethlisberger toppling to the ground
Ben Roethlisberger is well-known for being a massive quarterback who can shrug would-be tacklers off with relative ease. So when a slap on the back of the head from Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sent Roethlisberger toppling to the ground on Monday, people were understandably a little skeptical of Roethlisberger's fall.
Four roughing the passer penalties occurred on Monday night, and the debate about the NFL's new rules has hit a flash point. Even Roethlisberger thinks roughing the passer is being called too often.
"There sure are a lot of them," he said of the flags, via CBS News. "I can't imagine the fans at home are enjoying it too much."
Roethlisberger is right, there have been plenty of complaints about the uptick in personal fouls. But his actions aren't exactly backing up his words. It's hard to believe that a guy with Roethlisberger's penchant for staying on his feet would go down from this:
Roethlisberger, however, insists that the call was fair play. After saying that he was "surprised" by the first roughing the passer call, he added: "The second one I thought was legit. He hit me in the helmet. It was kind of like hearing that loud ring when your helmet gets hit," via CBS News.
Players are prohibited from "hit(ting) the passer forcibly in the head or neck area," via the rulebook, but this didn't look particularly forcible. As for the ringing in Roethlisberger's ear, only he can know how true that is. It definitely looks like a sell job, and we may see quarterbacks follow suit if they know they'll get these types of calls.
