Right before halftime of the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game on Thursday night, there was an odd play in which Josh Allen appeared to fumble while trying to take a knee in a botched quarterback-center exchange. Allen then picked the ball up, tossed it to an official and made his way off the field. But it wasn't immediately clear if Allen's knee ever hit the ground with possession to officially give himself up.

On Friday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the play. He said he thought it should have been a live ball and the Dolphins plan to contact the NFL about the controversial play. In the moment, however, with both teams already making their way into the locker room, McDaniel made a mental note of it and left the field to get ready for the second half.

"It was a great exercise in my mental discipline," McDaniel said. "I saw it. I knew what happened. I also saw the whistle blow, and I saw them run in. I ran in to prepare for the second half knowing that he just fumbled -- or I thought he did at least. We'll be in talks with the league. Haven't gotten any feedback yet. Live speed, it appeared to me that it was a fumble under the assumption that it was a clean center-quarterback exchange. We'll see how the league rules it."

As for why he didn't bring it up in the moment, McDaniel said the play was out of his control, and he didn't want to throw an "adult temper tantrum" on the field.

Video of the play circulated online after the game, and it does call into question whether Allen officially kneeled the ball down. That said, he does appear to have his knee on the ground when he regathers possession.

Why 0-3 Dolphins might have just unofficially eliminated themselves from NFL playoff race after loss to Bills John Breech

Either way, it's fair to wonder how that play would have impacted the final score. There was little time left in the first half, and the official caught the ball when Allen threw it to him. Could the Dolphins really have gotten the ball back and made a play?

The Dolphins were in a tight game late until Tua Tagovailoa's fourth-quarter interception on what could have been a tying touchdown drive all but dashed their hopes of winning. Miami is now 0-3 with a matchup against the New York Jets on deck.