The NFL gave us a wild day of football on Thanksgiving, and the action didn't end until late Thursday night when the Bills' kicker Tyler Bass hit a 57-yard field goal on the final play to beat the Chiefs 13-10. Although the Bills got the win, it appears they may have gotten some help from the clock operator, who might have given Buffalo a few extra seconds at the end of the game.

Let's break down exactly what happened.

After a punt by Buffalo, the Chiefs had a first-and-10 from their own 11-yard line with just 26 seconds left to play. The Chiefs couldn't simply kneel the ball and take the game to overtime because the Bills had all three timeouts, so Kansas City had to try to put together a drive.

On first down, Patrick Mahomes fumbled the shotgun snap, and that's where things started to get interesting with the clock.

After Mahomes fell on the ball, the Bills called a timeout, and the clock stopped at 19 seconds. However, before the Chiefs ran their next play, six seconds were added to the game clock, bringing it to 25 seconds. This means that the first-down play only took one second.

The clip above was shared by Super Bowl-winning analytics consultant Ryan Paganetti, who used to make a living helping teams handle late-game situations like this. He was one of many people who were stunned that only one second came off the clock.

On the play, the whistle blew with 24 seconds left, and if you factor in that Bills head coach Joe Brady had to call a timeout, it seems like at least three seconds should have run off the clock.

On the next play, Emmett Johnson ran for a five-yard gain on second down. This play started with 25 seconds left on the clock and ended when the refs blew the whistle at 19 seconds. However, the officials added one more second to the clock, moving it to 20 before the start of the next play.

On third down, Mahomes threw an incompletion to Travis Kelce, which left just 15 seconds to play. At that point, it was total chaos: The Chiefs had to punt, and the Bills tipped the punt, making it more returnable for Greg Dortch, who took it 17 yards to Kansas City's 39-yard line. Dortch was tackled with four seconds left, which was just enough time for Bass to hit his game-winning field goal.

The Bills definitely seemed to benefit from extra time here, but it's hard to say exactly how much. By my count, they got an extra three seconds, and in that case, Bass still would have been able to attempt the game-winning field goal with one second left. Other NFL reporters thought the Bills got even more time, with some believing Buffalo got anywhere from four to seven extra seconds.

If the Bills did get four to seven extra seconds, that would have created an interesting situation to end regulation. Matt Araiza's final punt would have come with just eight to 11 seconds left instead of 15. In that situation, instead of returning the kick, Dortch could have called for a fair catch, and that would have set up a possible fair-catch free kick to win the game (this can be attempted even if the clock hits zero seconds on the play). The Chiefs also could have punted it out of bounds, or they could have had Araiza hit it low to ensure the ball would bounce so there would be no fair catch, but in either of those situations, the clock likely wouldn't have run out, and Buffalo still would have had time for one more play.

In the end, it does seem like the Bills got the benefit of a few extra seconds, but it's impossible to say whether that cost the Chiefs the game. Kansas City also had another controversy in the fourth quarter, when Rashee Rice made a catch for a first down on third-and-10 that was eventually overturned. Rice says he caught the ball, but the officials felt otherwise.

Although some NFL fans seem to think the Chiefs get every call, this game proves that not everything goes their way.