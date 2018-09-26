Did Jimmy Garoppolo's ex-girlfriend throw shade at 49ers QB after he tore his ACL?
Model Alexandra King took to Instagram with a curious comment after Garoppolo went down Sunday
Fellow San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard may have told Jimmy Garoppolo that he's praying for him and that he loves him after the latter suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But one of Garoppolo's alleged ex-girlfriends seems to have a different attitude toward the injured signal-caller.
As reported by the New York Post, the San Francisco Chronicle and SportsGossip.com, model Alexandra King, who was linked to Garoppolo starting in February, posted a one-word message to her Instagram story shortly after Garoppolo went down Sunday: "Karma." The post was accompanied by a smiling-face emoji.
Garoppolo and King, a Boston-based model, appeared to be an item well before the quarterback was traded to San Francisco from the New England Patriots in 2017. But the two began surfacing together in February when King called Garoppolo "my valentine" in a picture with him on Snapchat. The couple was then seen together at Disneyland in March, although Garoppolo himself said a rumored relationship was "news to me" in a July interview with Bleacher Report.
King has since deleted any mention or picture of Garoppolo from her Instagram.
The 49ers quarterback was confirmed to be out for the remainder of the 2018 season this week after tearing his ACL.
