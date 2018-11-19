LOOK: Did Marshal Yanda spit on Vontaze Burfict during a scrum in the Bengals-Ravens game?
Watch the video and decide for yourself
Sunday's Bengals-Ravens game in Baltimore was a scrappy, animosity-filled affair that may have featured a gross display of misconduct (literally) from Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.
A video shared Sunday night is making the rounds, and it might possibly show Yanda spitting on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during a heated fourth-quarter scrum. As a number of players got into it after the whistle blew following an Alex Collins run, Yanda can be seen standing over Burfict and dropping a wad of spit in the linebacker's general vicinity.
What we don't know (at least yet) is whether Yanda actually spit on Burfict, or whether he did so intentionally. You can watch the clip and decide for yourself.
Burfict is a guy who has a notorious reputation as one of the league's dirtiest players, so if there's anyone who might convince an opponent to spit on him, it's probably the Bengals linebacker. However, a Ravens spokesperson said Monday that Yanda "did not spit on anyone," according to ESPN.
It's worth pointing out that Burfict doesn't appear to be particularly outraged when he gets off the ground, likely meaning that he probably didn't get a face full of spit. It's also worth noting that it looks like Yanda may have tried to swipe at the saliva as it was falling to the ground, possibly signaling that we wasn't intentionally trying to spit on anyone. (It also could have been him trying to shield the spit from the nearby referee, so who knows?)
In any case, nobody seemed to notice during the game, and nobody said anything about it afterward, so maybe this is all just a bunch of over-analytical nonsense. Cameras can often play tricks on us, so this could be one of those times.
That being said, I'm sure this will be brought up when both sides face the media this week. Maybe we'll get some answers then.
