Happy opening week of 2021, friends!

Not only do we have a fresh new year upon us (rot in Hell, 2020), but we've also got plenty of sports to help start 2021 off strong. The NFL playoffs are here. College football's national championship is next week. The NBA is hitting its stride. The NHL is a little over a week away from a new season. College basketball is cruising along. Dare I say we're being spoiled here?

I'm excited to spend another year with you and I hope that excitement goes both ways.

📰 What you need to know

1. The NFL playoff schedule is set | Eagles-Washington was the perfect NFC East sendoff 🏈

The NFL's regular season has had its time in the sun ... now the playoffs are about to shine. Week 17 came and went this weekend and the final batch of games helped finalize the postseason picture. Some teams entered yesterday with their spot already locked up, others were competing for seeding, and others were just focused on keeping their season alive.

Here's a little recap of what went down yesterday:

Both the Ravens and the Browns won and clinched playoff spots. That's three AFC North teams in the postseason, and it's Cleveland's first playoff berth since 2002

The Titans won the AFC South with a game-winning field goal as time expired vs. Houston

with a game-winning field goal as time expired vs. Houston Washington beat the Eagles to claim the NFC East crown (... more on that below)

You're probably gonna want a look at the first round playoff matchups now, aren't you? Say no more, friend. I got you covered:

AFC

(7) Colts at (2) Bills

(6) Browns at (3) Steelers

(5) Ravens at (4) Titans



Bye: (1) Chiefs

NFC

(7) Bears at (2) Saints

(6) Rams at (3) Seahawks

(5) Buccaneers at (4) Washington

Bye: (1) Packers

It's pretty amusing that we spent the entire season making fun of how lousy the NFC East is, yet we all spent last night with our eyes glued to the TV watching Washington and Philadelphia battle it out on Sunday Night Football to decide the division. And what did we get? A painful primetime display that essentially featured two teams trying their best to give the game away.

Ultimately, though, Doug Pederson put on an absolute clinic on how to lose a football game. I'm not sure I've ever seen a coach actively try to lose as hard as Pederson tried to take the L in that game. Pulling a bunch of starters in the second half of a one-score game? Giving the football to ...*checks notes* ... Nate Sudfeld? Not exactly being subtle there, Doug -- and nobody was buying your postgame nonsense about coaching to win, either.

As you can imagine, the Giants, who needed an Eagles win to secure the NFC East crown and sneak into the playoffs, were NOT THRILLED with the way Philly approached the second half of the game last night. A bunch of Giants players took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, and you can bet the G-Men and their fans are already rushing to circle next season's Eagles games on the calendar.

In any case, it's hard to feel like anyone deserved better in this scenario considering it's the NFC East and none of those teams deserve anything. Oh, a 6-10 team didn't make the playoffs? What an outrage!

2. Steph Curry goes off for career-high 62 points 🏀

Just a word of advice to anyone who might be thinking of doubting Steph Curry: He will take it personally, and there's a good chance he'll make you look stupid. He provided that warning on Sunday.

Curry received plenty of heat after a relatively slow start through the Warriors' first five games, but he put that criticism on ice with an otherworldly performance last night.

Curry dropped a career-high 62 points in a win over the Trail Blazers

He shot 18-of-31 (including 8-of-16 from distance)

Curry began the night with 21 points in the first quarter alone

Curry: "You know the Jordan meme, right? I take all that personally. I sensed the opportunity to kind of assert my will on the game early and try to create some energy, and you know, get off on the right foot"



Everybody, welcome Spite Steph to the party! Delivering the highest-scoring individual performance of the season so far and then basically telling the haters "I heard what you said" after the game ... that has to be pretty damn satisfying.

Steph may not be flanked by the superstars that he once was in Golden State, but he's still an unbelievable talent who is capable of pouring in buckets on any given night and he did a great job reminding us of that this weekend. We should not only remember to appreciate the smooth stroke and preposterous range whenever we can, but his gamesmanship is top-notch, too.

3. Around goes the NFL coaching carousel 🏈

With Week 17 in the books and the regular season behind us, it's now time to take a spin on the NFL's annual coaching carousel. More than a few coaches were already fired in-season and will need to be officially replaced, and a few more could be out of a job this week.

Keeping up with who's in and who's out can be overwhelming, so luckily our John Breech has put together a one-stop coaching carousel tracker. Here's some of the latest updates:

The Jets fired Adam Gase yesterday and they could look to the college ranks for their next coach

The Texans have interviewed former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and former Lions coach Jim Caldwell . They're also expected to be interested in Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

and former Lions coach . They're also expected to be interested in offensive coordinator and offensive coordinator The Jaguars are "likely" to fire Doug Marrone , and they may try to hire Urban Meyer or Ohio State head coach Ryan Day

, and they may try to hire or Ohio State head coach Anthony Lynn is on the hot seat, but he may survive another season with the Chargers due to his good relationship with Justin Herbert

It probably shouldn't come as any surprise that Gase was the first coach to be axed after this season ... nine total wins and a heaping amount of disfunction in two seasons will do that. This Jets offseason should be an extremely interesting one, and now it'll start with finding a replacement at head coach (luckily, it should be pretty easy to find an upgrade.)

It's worth noting that Pederson is expected to return as Eagles coach and he certainly didn't coach last night's game like a guy trying to save his job. That being said, you do have to wonder if what he pulled last night might have an impact on his job security. Pederson's seat was warm to begin with, and I can guarantee there are a number of guys in that Eagles locker room that lost some respect for the guy in charge last night.

4. Texas lands a slam-dunk hire in Steve Sarkisian 🏈

Getty Images

Speaking of football teams parting ways with their head coach ... my Texas Longhorns said goodbye to Tom Herman over the weekend, firing the coach after four seasons with the team. The decision wasn't entirely a surprise -- this was a disappointing season for the Horns and rumors had Herman on the hot seat -- but the timing? Well, that was a bit curious.

Herman received a vote of confidence from UT's administration just three weeks ago. If I had to guess, I'd imagine said "vote of confidence" either expired once National Signing Day passed or once Texas locked in the guy they wanted to replace Herman. That replacement? It's Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian has spent the last four years at Alabama (two stints) and with the Atlanta Falcons

He spent seven seasons as a head coach in the Pac-12, first at Washington (2009-13) and then USC (2014-15)



Sarkisian battled alcoholism while coaching at USC and was eventually fired after taking a leave of absence

It's a big-time hire by Texas and a big-time shot at redemption for Sarkisian, who probably didn't imagine he'd be in charge of a power program less than five years after the lowest point in his career. But our Dennis Dodd penned a column about the "slam-dunk hire" and how Sark has revived his personal and professional life in the years since his USC departure.

Dodd: "Sarkisian has impressively remade himself as a person -- and a coach -- to the point that Saban trusted him to lead the program while the Alabama coach was out with COVID-19. To the point that Sarkisian was being mentioned as the 69-year-old Saban's eventual replacement. To the point that, life being short and all, Sark wasn't going to wait around."

And so Texas will once again try to rebuild the program under a new coach. The Longhorns have been looking to establish a consistent, stable foundation ever since Mack Brown left and Sarkisian will be the next guy tasked with achieving that tall task. Personally, I'm already excited to see what kind of offense he can build around Casey Thompson next year.

📝 Odds & Ends

📺 What to watch today

🏀 Mavericks vs. Rockets, 8 p.m. | HOU +1.5 | TV: NBATV

🏀 No. 9 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. | OKST +1 | TV: ESPN2

📝 Top scores from last night

🏈 Washington 20, Eagles 14



Washington becomes the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the playoffs following a 2-7 start.

💵 Winning wagers: PHI +6.5, Under (43.5)

🏀 Clippers 112, Suns 107



Paul George had 39 points in the win but Los Angeles nearly blew a 31-point lead.

💵 Winning wagers: LAC -3.5, Over (215.5)

🏀 No. 16 Michigan 85, No. 19 Northwestern 66

Hunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half as Michigan remained undefeated.

💵 Winning wagers: MICH -9, Over (145.5)