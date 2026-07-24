Diego Pavia's next move after Ravens release; 100 And 1 college basketball storylines

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🏈 Five things to know Friday

🏀 Do not miss this: 100 And 1 college basketball storylines

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We've reached the 100-day mark in the countdown to the 2026-27 college basketball season. The first 76-team NCAA Tournament is closer than you think, and it's the biggest item in our massive list of 100 And 1 things you should know heading into the campaign.

Isaac Trotter compiled national storylines, burning questions, notable new coaches, All-American picks, impact transfers, NBA Draft projections, a Final Four prediction and a whole lot more in this guide to the upcoming season. I'm most curious about his thoughts on first-year coaches as an Oregon State fan myself, but I'll share his first impression of an even bigger name with you: LSU's Will Wade.

Trotter: "Wade's roster-building antics are jostling the status quo, but it's hard to shake the feeling that if Saliou Niang, Brice Dessert and Michael Ruzic are all healthy, the Tigers' front line will be one of the better units in the SEC."

The Tigers are not quite in the same tier as the top national championship contenders, though. For those teams, we need to take a look at the best projected offenses. Here are five of Trotter's favorites:

Illinois

Alabama

Florida

BYU

Duke

👑 LeBron James free agency winners, losers

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Every day that goes by and LeBron James does not announce his next team, a small group of parties celebrates a little bit more. While the entire NBA and its fans grow more tired of the waiting game, people like James' agent, Rich Paul, relish the attention that this saga commands. Our Brad Botkin named Paul -- and his podcast, specifically -- as one of the two big winners from James' indecision.

Botkin: "Every little crumb of information -- from 'the 76ers have our attention' to 'this will not be a money-based decision' -- is being gobbled up like a Michelin-rated meal. And in this case, Paul's podcast is the restaurant."

The biggest losers from this free agency odyssey, on the other hand, will not become clear until after James decides where he will spend (potentially) his final season of pro basketball. Who is in danger of coming out of this with the most disappointment? To answer that question, let's look at the teams that need James the most desperately.

Our Sam Quinn ranked the five teams that would be in the most trouble if James plays elsewhere. Here are three who would be devastated if they receive bad news:

Cavaliers: "Cleveland has actively lost players waiting for James, most notably Dean Wade and Keon Ellis ."

"Cleveland has actively lost players waiting for James, most notably and ." Warriors: "The Warriors undoubtedly have the worst non-James roster of any of these teams. It isn't close."

"The Warriors undoubtedly have the worst non-James roster of any of these teams. It isn't close." Heat: "James, right now, is probably Miami's only path to a championship-caliber offense next season."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⛳ 3M Open: Second round, 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Rockies at Brewers, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Yankees at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Braves at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Guardians at Rays, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Blue Jays at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Dodgers at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 WNBA All-Star Friday Night, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Stars at Pride, 8 p.m. on Victory+

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Gotham at Thorns, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ Angels at Giants, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

Saturday

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Rountree Jr., noon on Paramount+

🥊 Joshua vs. Prenga, 1 p.m. on DAZN

⚾ Royals at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⛳ 3M Open: Third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Padres at Marlins, 4:10 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Current at Legacy, 5 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Cincinnati at Crew, 7 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Dodgers at Mets or Mariners at Rangers, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Fire at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Royals at Courage, 7:45 p.m. on Ion

🏀 WNBA All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Whitecaps at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🥊 Spence Jr. vs. Tszyu, 9 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Galaxy at Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚾ Guardians at Rays, 12:15 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Big3: 305 vs. Trilogy, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Big3: Power vs. Rig Hands, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏁 Brickyard 400, 2 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Astros at White Sox, 2:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Mariners at Rangers, 2:35 p.m. on Peacock

⛳ 3M Open: Final round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Angels at Giants, 4:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🥊 Zuffa Boxing 09: Berlanga vs. Butler, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Reign at Wave, 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ Summit at Spirit, 7 p.m. on Victory+

⚾ Yankees at Phillies, 7:20 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Louisville at Angel City, 9 p.m. on ESPN