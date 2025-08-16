Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to start for the Cleveland Browns in Saturday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced. This marks Gabriel's professional debut after he missed Cleveland's first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Cleveland also announced that fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, who debuted in an explosive start last week, will not play due to an oblique injury. Kenny Pickett also will not suit up Saturday, as he has yet to return to team drills while dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, leaving the Browns particularly shorthanded at quarterback against the Eagles.

That means Gabriel, a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, should get plenty of opportunity to himself apart in a crowded Cleveland quarterback room. The Browns have yet to name a starter, though Joe Flacco -- who likely won't play in the preseason -- is the favorite entering his 18th year in the NFL. New signing Tyler Huntley will follow Gabriel in action today.

Though Gabriel has yet to suit up in an NFL game, he does bring plenty of collegiate experience to Cleveland. He started a total of 63 games over six years at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Gabriel solidified his status as one of the nation's top quarterbacks in 2024 at Oregon when he completed a career-high 326 passes for 3,857 yards with 30 touchdowns. He was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player after leading the Ducks to a Big Ten title in their first season with the conference and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.