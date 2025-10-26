Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson were involved in a scuffle following the Bills' 40-9 blowout win over the Panthers on Sunday. The conflict appeared to start with trash talk during what is usually the time for handshakes between the two teams. The skirmish began after the Panthers blown out in a game that saw quarterback Bryce Young sidelined due to an ankle injury.

According to ESPN's Kimberley Martin, Dawkins claimed that he had looked up at the scoreboard at the final score before saying "40-9," which apparently offended Robinson. An argument ensued before Robinson attempted to go after Dawkins, and the two had to be separated by teammates.

Robinson's ire was emblematic of a difficult day for the Panthers, who had entered Sunday with great optimism possessing a 4-3 record -- their first time being above .500 since 2021 -- and a 3-0 record at home in Bank of America Stadium. But Carolina wound up finding out how much still separates them from the best teams in the NFL, as they were throttled by visiting Buffalo, dropping them to 4-4 on the season.