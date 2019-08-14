Dion Lewis downplays trash talking the Patriots last season after the Titans' upset win, calls it 'old news'

Time does heal all wounds.

Dion Lewis didn't do much to hide his angst towards the Patriots last season after his Titans were able to stun New England with a 34-10 beatdown.

"Hell yeah, it's personal," Lewis said at the time of beating the Pats. "That's what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked."

Prior to last season, Lewis made a name for himself as a part of the Patriots, where he spent three years of his career. When he entered free agency in 2018, however, New England seemingly passed on the opportunity to bring Lewis back and eventually signed a four-year, $20 million contract with Tennessee.

The Patriots cutting ties with Lewis did seem to sting him at the time, but Lewis has since turned a new leaf. As the Patriots and Titans hold joint practices with one another leading up to their Week 2 preseason contest, the running back was asked about those comments and essentially said it's water under the bridge.

"That's old news, man," Lewis said Wednesday, via NESN.com. "I'm just happy I'm here, trying to get better, going against a Super Bowl-winning team. The only thing we can do is come out here every day and just try to get better, and I'm just blessed to have the opportunity to go against those guys in practice. It'll definitely help us going into the season."

He added: "I still love those guys. It was fun seeing those guys today. It still feels like I'm still there. The relationship I've built with those guys has been great. I love everyone on that team."

Also, continuing to celebrate a Week 10 win after the team you beat went on to raise another Lombardi Trophy doesn't make much sense, as Lewis indicated.

"No, that's old, man," He said when asked if there has been much mention of that blowout win last year. "They won the Super Bowl! 'Oh, we beat you.' 'Oh, we won the Super Bowl.' "

While there was not a lot of trash-talking between these two squads about last year's game, there wasn't a shortage of ribbing. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (two former teammates in New England) were seen jawing at one another, but in a more competitive way.

"That's what you do when you go against somebody — you talk trash, you compete and you try to get better," Lewis said. "That's just what it is. When you're on the field, you've got to have that mindset and just have fun."