Dion Lewis sounds off on 'cheap' Patriots, calls the Titans' huge win 'personal'

The Titans, a team run by and made up of numerous ex-Patriots, dismantled the Patriots on Sunday. At least one of those Patriots castoffs considered the win a "personal" victory.

Shortly after the Titans wrapped up their dominant 34-10 win, running back Dion Lewis sounded off about the Patriots. According to Lewis, the Patriots got their "ass kicked" because they're "cheap."

"Hell yeah, it's personal," Lewis said, according to Michael Giardi of NFL Network. "That's what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked."

Lewis turned into a household name in New England when he emerged as one of the Patriots' most valuable playmakers due to his ability to both catch passes coming out of the backfield and run the ball like a more traditional running back. In 30 games with the Patriots from 2015-17, Lewis totaled 2,109 yards and 13 touchdowns from scrimmage.

But when his contract expired after last season, the Patriots made a decision that wasn't that surprising given their history. They let Lewis leave. The Patriots often let their players, including running backs, depart in free agency -- just ask Shane Vereen and LeGarrette Blount -- and usually trust their system to produce a cheaper replacement. Sure enough, after losing Lewis, the Patriots drafted Sony Michel in the first round while continuing to rely on James White.

The Titans eagerly scooped Lewis up, handing him a four-year deal. In Tennessee, Lewis joined former Patriots like cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan, coach Mike Vrabel, and general manager Jon Robinson.

Lewis has yet to operate at his peak with the Titans, which makes sense given he's no longer partnered with Tom Brady and he's been forced to split touches with Derrick Henry. But he has slowly taken control of the backfield. Over the past two weeks, Lewis has commanded 45 touches compared to Henry's 19 touches. But it was Henry who found more success against the Patriots, rushing for two touchdowns and averaging 5.3 yards per carry while Lewis toiled away for only 68 yards on 22 touches.

Then again, Lewis was still the second-best running back on the field on Sunday. As a team, the Patriots averaged 2.1 yards per carry. The Titans held Michel to 31 yards on 11 carries and White to 26 yards on six touches. All game long, the Titans dominated the Patriots up front on both sides of the ball.

Lewis, by the way, has thoughts about that too.

One more from my line of questioning w/ #Titans RB Dion Lewis, "I didn't have to prove anything. I know I can play. I just had to let our team know that these guys are beatable...I know those guys. I know that you be physical with them & let 'em have it & they'll fold." #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 11, 2018

As a result of the win, the Titans improved to 5-4, keeping them within striking distance of the Texans in the AFC South, and giving themselves a chance to face the Patriots again in January.