Dirk Koetter: 'Frustrating' that Bucs don't know if they will have Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston said in November, days after he was accused of groping a female Uber driver in March 2016, that he had "no fear at all" of being suspended by the NFL.

Four months later, with no updates from the NFL, Winston's head coach might be in the same boat, but not without frustration.

"To be honest, it is a little frustrating," Dirk Koetter said from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' table at the NFL owners' meetings Tuesday, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "I really don't know where that's at. I don't have any knowledge of that."

Koetter repeatedly assured the media that the NFL's investigation into claims against Winston, which the league formally confirmed in November, isn't something he and the Bucs "think about a whole lot because, one, we have no control over it, and two, I'm not involved in it," per Stroud.

But the third-year Tampa Bay coach then went on to highlight the possibility that few have paid any mind to since the allegations first surfaced during the 2017 season -- the possibility that the Buccaneers will not have Jameis Winston for part of 2018.

"I think it was important that we signed Ryan Fitzpatrick back -- that's another guy we signed back that we haven't talked about," Koetter said. "And we have Ryan Griffin coming back healthy. So, you know, very, very hopeful that we won't miss any time with Jameis, but right now we don't have any control of that."

Fitzpatrick, 35, started three games for an injured Winston at the end of 2017, while Griffin, a former undrafted rookie with the New Orleans Saints, has spent the last three seasons in Tampa Bay as a backup.