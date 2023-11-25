The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiving corps has been the subject of criticism lately, and now one of their pass-catchers will miss at least the next four games due to injury. On Saturday, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

Head coach Andy Reid previously classified Hardman's injury as a sprained thumb, per ESPN. The 25-year-old was acquired via trade from the New York Jets in October, the team he signed with in free agency this past offseason after spending four years with the Chiefs. Hardman has caught eight passes for 41 yards in four games played for the Chiefs this season. He has also returned seven punts for 61 yards and one kick for 14 yards.

The Chiefs' wide receivers haven't been productive for Patrick Mahomes this season, a talking point that was compounded by Marquez Valdes-Scantling's costly drop versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Kansas City's leading "receiver" this season is rookie Rashee Rice, who has caught 36 passes for 420 yards and four touchdowns. His 36 receptions are tied for No. 66 in the NFL, while his 420 receiving yards also rank No. 66 in the NFL.

The Chiefs' receivers include Skyy Moore, Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Rice and Justin Watson. On Saturday, the team elevated Montrell Washington from the practice squad with Hardman and Toney out for Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.