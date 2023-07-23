A group of frustrated NFL running backs met via Zoom on Saturday to discuss the diminishing market for their position. A day later, those players are convinced that one of their own -- Raiders star Josh Jacobs -- is prepared to hold out through the 2023 preseason, if not longer, in response to failed long-term contract negotiations with Las Vegas, per NBC Sports.

Jacobs has teased his discontent with the Raiders all offseason, saying as far back as April that he hadn't been around the team in months and wasn't planning to return anytime soon. Some of his frustration stems from Las Vegas declining his fifth-year option in 2022, according to ProFootballTalk, but most of it comes from the Raiders' use of the franchise tag to retain him this spring.

While the tag would pay Jacobs a guaranteed $10.09 million this year, it provides no long-term security. There's also the fact Jacobs' 1,600-yard 2022 breakout warrants an even steeper raise, compared to other RB earnings. Jacobs has yet to sign the tag, which enabled him to skip mandatory minicamp without penalty, and all indications are he won't sign it for at least another month.

Participants in the Zoom call involving disgruntled running backs "got the impression that Jacobs does not plan to show up for training camp or the preseason," Mike Florio reported, noting that whether Jacobs actually refuses to collect game checks (at $561,111 each) remains to be seen.

Technically, as Florio alluded, Jacobs can sit out into the 2023 season, albeit at the sacrifice of franchise-tag payouts. Another possibility is a move from Las Vegas altogether; the Raiders could opt to rescind the tag and make Jacobs a free agent if they don't envision the Pro Bowler suiting up in silver and black for 2023 and beyond, or they could explore a potential trade.