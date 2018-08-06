'Disgusting and inhumane:' Former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo responds to trainer hiding dead body of his dog

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo. USATSI

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received some disturbing news over the weekend when his family's missing dog was found dead by the Rhode Island SPCA. The 5-year-old English bulldog, "Knox," was discovered in the Cranston, Rhode Island home of the dog's trainer, Amelia Ferriera.

The dog reportedly died while in the custody of Ferreira, who allegedly stashed the dog in the closet of her apartment for several weeks while feeding false information to the Mayos and police as they searched for Knox.

In June, Ferreira called police and told them that the dog had gone missing during a walk in a local park. Police searched the area and couldn't find Knox, but did the dog's collar on a nearby trail. That story was later changed when Ferriera claimed that the dog had gone missing from his crate at Ferreira's apartment.

Ferreira is being charged with one count of Obstruction, for concealing evidence and misleading police. The cause of death is presently unknown, but Ferreira could potentially face additional charges pending the results of a necropsy.

MUG SHOT: Amelia Ferreira is charged with obstruction in the case of former Patriot Jarod Mayo's missing dog Knox. Police say she admitted that the dog died at her house on 7/22 and she left the body in a bag pic.twitter.com/EmmZdKXsN0 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) August 6, 2018

On Monday, Mayo released a statement via his Instagram account, calling the actions of the trainer "disgusting and inhumane."

Unfortunately, the answers we prayed for regarding Knox aren't ones we were ready to face...Knox has passed and his BODY WAS FOUND IN THE HOME OF THE OFFLEASH TRAINER. IT's disgusting and inhumane that a company full of "dog lovers" would hide a family pet IN A CLOSET FOR TWO MONTHS and compulsively lie and send us on a wild goose hunt and our kids on an emotional rollercoaster. Staging him running away, him being stolen, even him drowning having us knocking on doors sending us false leads as we searched two states. We've hired scuba teams, private investigators, lawyers and more when they knew they HAD HIM IN THEIR HOME IN A TRASH BAG tucked away the whole two months. Yeah A TRASH BAG!"

Mayo also thanked the people that have helped the family look for Knox over the past few months and said that "this is just getting started."

"We still have work to do … we need to bring awareness to this problem so it never happens again," Mayo wrote.

Mayo, 32, was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2008 played in New England from '08 until 2015, when he retired from the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler was a member of the Patriots roster that won Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks.