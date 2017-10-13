Disturbing video shows Panthers fan sucker punch another fan, NFL is investigating

The incident took place during Thursday night's Eagles-Panthers game.

The NFL is in contact with Carolina Panthers security after a video surfaced from Thursday night's game showing a fan in a Panthers jersey punching another fan in the face several times in the upper deck of Bank of America Stadium during a game against the Eagles.

You can see the video here but be warned, it's graphic.

According to Instagram user odubco, who posted the video, the man in the Panthers jersey and the woman with him were standing during the game, the fan behind him "took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view" and it escalated from there.

After throwing several punches and leaving the fan bloodied, the man and woman quickly left their seats.

"We take all of these very seriously," the league said of the incident, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories