Divisional Round NFL injuries: Melvin Gordon, T.Y. Hilton good to go, Cowboys thin at wide receiver

With the exception of the Saints and Eagles, most of the teams playing in Sunday's divisional round of the playoffs have a relatively clean bill of health. The good news for the Eagles is that Nick Foles didn't do anything to exacerbate his rib injury in their win over the Bears, and Philadelphia no longer has him on its injury report.

The Chiefs are preparing to potentially not have Eric Berry on the field as he continues to work back from a devastating ankle injury, and Sammy Watkins' status is also up in the air. Melvin Gordon, meanwhile, is off the injury report and appears good to go for the Chargers.

Colts star receiver T.Y. Hilton had five catches for 85 yards last week, and he's also notably not on the reports after spending much of the regular season on them. Malik Hooker, however, is a question mark for the Colts after missing a series in Saturday's win over the Texans, and Ryan Grant has also been downgraded to out. Allen Hurns will obviously be out for the Cowboys after his devastating ankle injury last week, and Cole Beasley is questionable for Dallas, leaving the team thin at wide receiver, although Jerry Jones reportedly said Beasley's expected to gut it out.

You can see the full reports for each game below.

Colts at Chiefs (-5)

For the Colts, not having Hilton on that report is a welcome sign. He quickly dispelled any notions that he wasn't fit to play against the Texans, going off early. Ryan Grant, however, is ruled out and didn't practice this week. Tyquan Lewis was also downgraded to out as he continues to battle a knee injury.

The Chiefs are hoping for the best but expecting the worst with Berry, as they prepare to not have him on the field after he didn't play in Week 17 with an injury. Berry has appeared in just two games this season, against the Chargers and Seahawks. Watkins and Ware have been participating in a limited capacity in practices. Watkins has played in just one game since Week 9, when he caught a pass for four yards against the Rams.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the NFL's divisional round? And which top Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Cowboys at Rams (-7)

Dallas will obviously be without Hurns, but Cole Beasley is also on the report with an ankle injury he suffered against the Seahawks. That, compounded with a foot injury he's had since the Cowboys played the Saints, has Beasley listed as questionable. Beasley hasn't practiced all week, so there could end up being an even heavier load on Amari Cooper.

Ethan Westbrooks is the only player on the Rams report, as he deals with a thigh injury. He didn't practice on Thursday, and could end up being a game-time decision for L.A.

Watch Saturday's and Sunday's playoff games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream Chargers-Patriots and all the CBS games on CBS All Access.

Chargers at Patriots (-4)

Melvin Gordon appears to be back for real, as he's off the report, and Hunter Henry is questionable for the Chargers. Henry tore his ACL and hasn't played at all this year, but he'd be a welcome addition for the Chargers who would like to have all hands on deck for Philip Rivers against the Patriots.

The Patriots have a relatively clean bill of health, but they had to send Jacob Hollister to IR with a hamstring injury. Wise has practiced all week, but he's been limited.

Eagles at Saints (-8)

Carson Wentz is obviously out for the Eagles, and Michael Bennett should be good to go. Alshon Jeffery and Golden Tate seem to be back to form after missing time earlier this week, and Mike Wallace is now potentially going to play for the first time since Week 2. Against a Saints team that has trouble against the deep ball, that could be huge.

What a difference a day makes for the Saints. Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Larry Warford and Ryan Ramczyk are all off of the report after appearing on Thursday, meaning that Simmie Cobbs is the only not on IR who's out. Ted Ginn was also limited for the Saints this week, but that appears to be precautionary.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.