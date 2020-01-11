Divisional round NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in his top NFL parlay for the divisional round.
NFL teams coming off a playoff bye are 22-6 straight-up over the last seven postseasons, but just 13-14-1 against the spread. The divisional round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs features two of those bye teams laying plenty of points to No. 6 seeds, according to the latest NFL odds: San Francisco (-7) hosts Minnesota at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by Baltimore (-9.5) versus Tennessee at 8:15 p.m. ET. While the Vikings and Titans are quality teams coming off impressive upsets, it should be noted that No. 6 seeds have lost eight straight games in the divisional round. Before you make any NFL predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.
Goldberg swept his best bets for the second straight time last week, cashing with the Titans, Seahawks and Texans. That makes Hammer an eye-popping 17-4 on best bets the past seven weeks and a dominant 44-24 dating to last season. Already this season, he's swept his best bets six times. Anyone who has followed those picks is way up, and anyone who has parlayed them is doing even better.
This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks.
Now, Hammer has studied the NFL odds and locked in his top three picks for the divisional round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs. You can see them over at SportsLine. We can tell you Hammer likes the Chiefs (-9.5) versus visiting Houston.
In the regular-season meeting, a 31-24 Texans win at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs didn't have Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones, while defensive end Frank Clark played through a pinched nerve. As a result, Kansas City did not sack Deshaun Watson and Houston rushed for 192 yards in the win. But over the Chiefs' current six-game win streak, K.C. is allowing just 95 rushing yards per game.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception in that Week 6 loss, a game he played despite being limited by a foot injury. In addition, offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Andrew Wylie, wideout Sammy Watkins and linebacker Anthony Hitchens all sat out with injuries. Now, Kansas City is at full strength.
Goldberg also has locked in confident NFL picks on Vikings vs. 49ers and Titans vs. Ravens. In fact, Hammer says the Minnesota vs. San Francisco line is way off. You need to see his best bets before you act.
What are Hammer's top divisional round playoff NFL expert picks? Which side of the 49ers vs. Vikings showdown do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's NFL divisional round best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's 17-4 in his last 21 best bets.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL DFS divisional round picks, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Divisional round odds, sims, bets, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL divisional round game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
49ers vs. Vikings odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Vikings vs. 49ers in the 2020 NFL Playoffs 10,000...
-
Titans vs Ravens odds, picks, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Ravens vs. Titans in the 2020 NFL Playoffs 10,000...
-
Clark open to extension with Ravens
The Ravens found a diamond in the rough and he could be in Baltimore for years to come
-
Belichick slowed McDaniels' interviews
Belichick had a different plan for New England's offensive coordinator than his special teams...
-
Seahawks outlast injury-riddled Eagles
The Wilson to Metcalf connection was too much for an injury-riddled Philadelphia team to overcome
-
Vikings shock Saints in New Orleans
Cousins came up big on the first drive of overtime to pull off the upset and send the Vikings...
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game