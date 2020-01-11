Divisional round NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1

NFL teams coming off a playoff bye are 22-6 straight-up over the last seven postseasons, but just 13-14-1 against the spread. The divisional round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs features two of those bye teams laying plenty of points to No. 6 seeds, according to the latest NFL odds: San Francisco (-7) hosts Minnesota at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by Baltimore (-9.5) versus Tennessee at 8:15 p.m. ET. While the Vikings and Titans are quality teams coming off impressive upsets, it should be noted that No. 6 seeds have lost eight straight games in the divisional round. Before you make any NFL predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

Goldberg swept his best bets for the second straight time last week, cashing with the Titans, Seahawks and Texans. That makes Hammer an eye-popping 17-4 on best bets the past seven weeks and a dominant 44-24 dating to last season. Already this season, he's swept his best bets six times. Anyone who has followed those picks is way up, and anyone who has parlayed them is doing even better.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks.

Now, Hammer has studied the NFL odds and locked in his top three picks for the divisional round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Hammer likes the Chiefs (-9.5) versus visiting Houston.

In the regular-season meeting, a 31-24 Texans win at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs didn't have Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones, while defensive end Frank Clark played through a pinched nerve. As a result, Kansas City did not sack Deshaun Watson and Houston rushed for 192 yards in the win. But over the Chiefs' current six-game win streak, K.C. is allowing just 95 rushing yards per game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception in that Week 6 loss, a game he played despite being limited by a foot injury. In addition, offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Andrew Wylie, wideout Sammy Watkins and linebacker Anthony Hitchens all sat out with injuries. Now, Kansas City is at full strength.

Goldberg also has locked in confident NFL picks on Vikings vs. 49ers and Titans vs. Ravens. Hammer says the Minnesota vs. San Francisco line is way off.

