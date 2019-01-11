Divisional Round NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round
If you're looking for a huge payout during the NFL Divisional schedule, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest NFL picks at SportsLine -- and it shows.
Over the past three weeks, Goldberg has been scorching hot. He has nailed 86 percent of his best bets in that span, including last week when he recommended the Colts (+1) at Houston. The result: Indy raced to a 21-0 lead and was never threatened in a sweat-free Wild Card cash. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.
For the Divisional Round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs, Hammer is getting down hard on three picks. If you parlay them, you'd be looking at a strong 6-1 payout, just like Hammer delivered in Week 17. This week, we can tell you Hammer is riding the Rams (-7) as they host the Cowboys on Saturday night.
Goldberg knows L.A. crushed its last two opponents by a combined 79-41 score and now three-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley (21 touchdowns) is returning after resting his knee for three weeks.
"Dallas is not good on the road," Hammer told SportsLine, referring to the Cowboys' 3-5 record away from AT&T Stadium. "The Rams are going to crowd the box and make Dak Prescott beat them. He's interception-prone, while Jared Goff has thrown 22 touchdowns and only three interceptions at home. The Cowboys just played the Seahawks, and teams that play Seattle get roughed up. Meanwhile, the Rams are rested and ready."
Hammer also has identified an underdog in prime position to spring a playoff upset. The line on that game is way off, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay. You need to see it before locking in any NFL picks this week.
So what are the three NFL best bets Hammer is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in the Divisional Round? Visit SportsLine now to see which playoff underdog can win outright, and see which spread is way off, all from the legendary handicapper who's hitting 86 percent of his best bets the past three weeks.
