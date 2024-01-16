The 2024 NFL Divisional Round schedule is set and the final eight teams in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket will battle it out for the chance to advance to the conference championships next week. The action begins on Saturday with Ravens vs. Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET and is followed by 49ers vs. Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Sunday doubleheader will include Lions vs. Buccaneers at 3 p.m. ET and Bills vs. Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET. Baltimore (-9), San Francisco (-10), Detroit (-6) and Buffalo (-2.5) are all home favorites in the 2024 Divisional Round NFL odds via the SportsLine consensus, but which side should you back in each game?

This will be the third time in the last four years that the Bills and Chiefs have met during the NFL postseason and their last three head-to-head matchups have been decided by a total of 13 points. Who wins the high-profile battle between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes and which NFL lines should you target as you create your NFL parlay picks? Before you make any 2024 Divisional Round NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in four confident NFL best bets for the 2024 NFL Divisional Round. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over 10-1. You can only see the model's 2024 Divisional Round NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Divisional Round NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6) cover on the road against the Detroit Lions. Fresh off a dominant win over the reigning NFC champion Eagles, the model says that the Bucs cover in well over 50% of simulations, making it one of its strongest 2024 NFL Divisional Round picks.

The Lions captured their first playoff win in 32 years last week over the Rams but they had to scratch and claw to survive for a 24-23 victory in a game where they were outgained by 91 yards. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers told a more convincing story, outgaining the Eagles 426-276 and taking revenge for a 25-11 loss in Week 3 to Philadelphia where Tampa Bay was outgained by a staggering 298 yards.

The Buccaneers suffered a 20-6 loss at the hands of the Lions in Week 6 but this has looked like a completely different football team down the stretch. Tampa Bay has won six of seven overall and covered the spread in five of its last six games. Now it will draw an Detroit squad coming off an emotional high and that failed to cover as 3-point favorites just a week ago. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make 2024 Divisional Round NFL parlays

The model also jumped on the other three 2024 Divisional Round NFL matchups, including another underdog it expects to cover on the road. You can only see the model's 2024 NFL Divisional Round best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top 2024 NFL Divisional Round picks and which NFL matchups should you target for a hefty payout of over 10-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 Divisional Round NFL best bets from a model on a 183-129 run on top-rated picks, and find out.